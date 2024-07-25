EKI Energy Services Q1 results : profit at ₹1.31Cr, Revenue increased by 182.7% YoY

EKI Energy Services Q1 results : Revenue increased by 182.7% YoY & profit at 1.31Cr

Published25 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
EKI Energy Services Q1 Results Live
EKI Energy Services Q1 Results Live

EKI Energy Services Q1 Results Live : EKI Energy Services declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 182.7% & the profit came at 1.31cr.

It is noteworthy that EKI Energy Services had declared a loss of 32.7cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 128.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.3% q-o-q & decreased by 14.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 91.83% q-o-q & increased by 90.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.49 for Q1 which increased by 104.02% Y-o-Y.

EKI Energy Services has delivered 9.41% return in the last 1 week, -9.83% return in the last 6 months and -13.02% YTD return.

Currently, EKI Energy Services has a market cap of 1016.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of 717.85 & 268.1 respectively.

EKI Energy Services Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue178.2177.88+128.82%63.04+182.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.479.08+4.3%11.13-14.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.351.61+107.31%1.17+185.48%
Total Operating Expense181.21114.52+58.23%95.62+89.51%
Operating Income-2.99-36.64+91.83%-32.58+90.81%
Net Income Before Taxes0-29.08+100.02%-33.19+100.01%
Net Income1.31-27.94+104.68%-32.7+104%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.49-10.57+104.6%-12.1+104.02%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.31Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>178.21Cr
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
