EKI Energy Services Q1 results : profit at ₹1.31Cr, Revenue increased by 182.7% YoY

EKI Energy Services Q1 Results Live : EKI Energy Services declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 182.7% & the profit came at ₹1.31cr.

It is noteworthy that EKI Energy Services had declared a loss of ₹32.7cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 128.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.3% q-o-q & decreased by 14.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 91.83% q-o-q & increased by 90.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.49 for Q1 which increased by 104.02% Y-o-Y.

EKI Energy Services has delivered 9.41% return in the last 1 week, -9.83% return in the last 6 months and -13.02% YTD return.

Currently, EKI Energy Services has a market cap of ₹1016.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹717.85 & ₹268.1 respectively.

EKI Energy Services Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 178.21 77.88 +128.82% 63.04 +182.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.47 9.08 +4.3% 11.13 -14.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.35 1.61 +107.31% 1.17 +185.48% Total Operating Expense 181.21 114.52 +58.23% 95.62 +89.51% Operating Income -2.99 -36.64 +91.83% -32.58 +90.81% Net Income Before Taxes 0 -29.08 +100.02% -33.19 +100.01% Net Income 1.31 -27.94 +104.68% -32.7 +104% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.49 -10.57 +104.6% -12.1 +104.02%