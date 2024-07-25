EKI Energy Services Q1 results : profit at ₹1.31Cr, Revenue increased by 182.7% YoY

EKI Energy Services Q1 Results Live : EKI Energy Services declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 182.7% & the profit came at ₹1.31cr.
It is noteworthy that EKI Energy Services had declared a loss of ₹32.7cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 128.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.3% q-o-q & decreased by 14.95% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 91.83% q-o-q & increased by 90.81% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.49 for Q1 which increased by 104.02% Y-o-Y.
EKI Energy Services has delivered 9.41% return in the last 1 week, -9.83% return in the last 6 months and -13.02% YTD return.
Currently, EKI Energy Services has a market cap of ₹1016.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹717.85 & ₹268.1 respectively.
EKI Energy Services Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|178.21
|77.88
|+128.82%
|63.04
|+182.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.47
|9.08
|+4.3%
|11.13
|-14.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.35
|1.61
|+107.31%
|1.17
|+185.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|181.21
|114.52
|+58.23%
|95.62
|+89.51%
|Operating Income
|-2.99
|-36.64
|+91.83%
|-32.58
|+90.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0
|-29.08
|+100.02%
|-33.19
|+100.01%
|Net Income
|1.31
|-27.94
|+104.68%
|-32.7
|+104%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.49
|-10.57
|+104.6%
|-12.1
|+104.02%
