EKI Energy Services Q1 results : profit at ₹1.31Cr, Revenue increased by 182.7% YoY

EKI Energy Services Q1 results : Revenue increased by 182.7% YoY & profit at ₹ 1.31Cr

EKI Energy Services Q1 Results Live : EKI Energy Services declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 182.7% & the profit came at ₹1.31cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that EKI Energy Services had declared a loss of ₹32.7cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 128.82%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.3% q-o-q & decreased by 14.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 91.83% q-o-q & increased by 90.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.49 for Q1 which increased by 104.02% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EKI Energy Services has delivered 9.41% return in the last 1 week, -9.83% return in the last 6 months and -13.02% YTD return.

Currently, EKI Energy Services has a market cap of ₹1016.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹717.85 & ₹268.1 respectively.

EKI Energy Services Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 178.21 77.88 +128.82% 63.04 +182.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.47 9.08 +4.3% 11.13 -14.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.35 1.61 +107.31% 1.17 +185.48% Total Operating Expense 181.21 114.52 +58.23% 95.62 +89.51% Operating Income -2.99 -36.64 +91.83% -32.58 +90.81% Net Income Before Taxes 0 -29.08 +100.02% -33.19 +100.01% Net Income 1.31 -27.94 +104.68% -32.7 +104% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.49 -10.57 +104.6% -12.1 +104.02%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.31Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹178.21Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}