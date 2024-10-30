Elantas Beck India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.8% YOY

Elantas Beck India Q3 Results Live : Elantas Beck India declared their Q3 results on 28 Oct, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 12.44% year-over-year. However, the company faced challenges as its profit decreased by 10.8% compared to the same period last year.

In a comparison with the previous quarter, the results showed a decline in revenue by 4.08%, while profit took a more significant hit, decreasing by 25.76%. This signals potential headwinds for the company in the upcoming quarters.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.47% quarter-over-quarter, but they rose significantly by 28.62% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that could impact future profitability.

Operating income also faced challenges, showing a decrease of 17.44% quarter-over-quarter and a decline of 17.01% year-over-year. This trend may raise concerns among investors about the company's efficiency and cost management.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹39.19, reflecting a decline of 10.79% year-over-year. This drop in EPS may affect investor sentiment as it indicates reduced profitability on a per-share basis.

Despite these challenges, Elantas Beck India has delivered a 1.24% return in the last week, along with an impressive 11.21% return over the last six months and a remarkable 49.27% year-to-date return. This suggests that the stock has performed well overall, despite recent quarterly struggles.

Currently, Elantas Beck India has a market capitalization of ₹10,051.47 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹14,980 and a low of ₹6,445. Investors will be keenly watching how the company navigates the challenges highlighted in this quarter's results.

Elantas Beck India Financials Period Q3 Q2 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 183.57 191.39 -4.08% 163.27 +12.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.39 12.31 -7.47% 8.86 +28.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.86 3.22 +19.88% 3 +28.78% Total Operating Expense 154.28 155.91 -1.04% 127.97 +20.56% Operating Income 29.3 35.48 -17.44% 35.3 -17.01% Net Income Before Taxes 41.6 52.4 -20.61% 46.64 -10.81% Net Income 31.07 41.85 -25.76% 34.83 -10.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 39.19 52.79 -25.76% 43.93 -10.79%