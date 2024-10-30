Elantas Beck India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.8% YOY

Elantas Beck India Q3 Results Live: Revenue increased by 12.44% YoY & profit decreased by 10.8% YoY

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Elantas Beck India Q3 Results Live
Elantas Beck India Q3 Results Live

Elantas Beck India Q3 Results Live : Elantas Beck India declared their Q3 results on 28 Oct, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 12.44% year-over-year. However, the company faced challenges as its profit decreased by 10.8% compared to the same period last year.

In a comparison with the previous quarter, the results showed a decline in revenue by 4.08%, while profit took a more significant hit, decreasing by 25.76%. This signals potential headwinds for the company in the upcoming quarters.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.47% quarter-over-quarter, but they rose significantly by 28.62% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that could impact future profitability.

Operating income also faced challenges, showing a decrease of 17.44% quarter-over-quarter and a decline of 17.01% year-over-year. This trend may raise concerns among investors about the company's efficiency and cost management.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 39.19, reflecting a decline of 10.79% year-over-year. This drop in EPS may affect investor sentiment as it indicates reduced profitability on a per-share basis.

Despite these challenges, Elantas Beck India has delivered a 1.24% return in the last week, along with an impressive 11.21% return over the last six months and a remarkable 49.27% year-to-date return. This suggests that the stock has performed well overall, despite recent quarterly struggles.

Currently, Elantas Beck India has a market capitalization of 10,051.47 crore, with a 52-week high of 14,980 and a low of 6,445. Investors will be keenly watching how the company navigates the challenges highlighted in this quarter's results.

Elantas Beck India Financials

PeriodQ3Q2Q-o-Q GrowthQ3Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue183.57191.39-4.08%163.27+12.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.3912.31-7.47%8.86+28.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.863.22+19.88%3+28.78%
Total Operating Expense154.28155.91-1.04%127.97+20.56%
Operating Income29.335.48-17.44%35.3-17.01%
Net Income Before Taxes41.652.4-20.61%46.64-10.81%
Net Income31.0741.85-25.76%34.83-10.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS39.1952.79-25.76%43.93-10.79%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹31.07Cr
₹183.57Cr
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsElantas Beck India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.8% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    291.75
    10:56 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    8.15 (2.87%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    324.70
    10:56 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.05 (1.26%)

    Tata Motors share price

    845.65
    10:56 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.6 (0.31%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.50
    10:56 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,739.80
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    327.5 (3.48%)

    Coforge share price

    7,869.55
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    114.05 (1.47%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.00
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.59%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,234.55
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    0.9 (0.07%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,120.40
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3868.65 (-7.9%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    13,348.30
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -936.35 (-6.55%)

    Cipla share price

    1,420.00
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -58.1 (-3.93%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    515.10
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -20.65 (-3.85%)
    More from Top Losers

    Laxmi Organic Industries share price

    274.70
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    22.1 (8.75%)

    Redington India share price

    181.05
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    14.3 (8.58%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    364.70
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    25.3 (7.45%)

    ITI share price

    233.60
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.1 (7.4%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.