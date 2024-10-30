Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Elantas Beck India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.8% YOY

Elantas Beck India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.8% YOY

Livemint

Elantas Beck India Q3 Results Live: Revenue increased by 12.44% YoY & profit decreased by 10.8% YoY

Elantas Beck India Q3 Results Live

Elantas Beck India Q3 Results Live : Elantas Beck India declared their Q3 results on 28 Oct, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 12.44% year-over-year. However, the company faced challenges as its profit decreased by 10.8% compared to the same period last year.

In a comparison with the previous quarter, the results showed a decline in revenue by 4.08%, while profit took a more significant hit, decreasing by 25.76%. This signals potential headwinds for the company in the upcoming quarters.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.47% quarter-over-quarter, but they rose significantly by 28.62% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that could impact future profitability.

Operating income also faced challenges, showing a decrease of 17.44% quarter-over-quarter and a decline of 17.01% year-over-year. This trend may raise concerns among investors about the company's efficiency and cost management.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 39.19, reflecting a decline of 10.79% year-over-year. This drop in EPS may affect investor sentiment as it indicates reduced profitability on a per-share basis.

Despite these challenges, Elantas Beck India has delivered a 1.24% return in the last week, along with an impressive 11.21% return over the last six months and a remarkable 49.27% year-to-date return. This suggests that the stock has performed well overall, despite recent quarterly struggles.

Currently, Elantas Beck India has a market capitalization of 10,051.47 crore, with a 52-week high of 14,980 and a low of 6,445. Investors will be keenly watching how the company navigates the challenges highlighted in this quarter's results.

Elantas Beck India Financials

PeriodQ3Q2Q-o-Q GrowthQ3Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue183.57191.39-4.08%163.27+12.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.3912.31-7.47%8.86+28.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.863.22+19.88%3+28.78%
Total Operating Expense154.28155.91-1.04%127.97+20.56%
Operating Income29.335.48-17.44%35.3-17.01%
Net Income Before Taxes41.652.4-20.61%46.64-10.81%
Net Income31.0741.85-25.76%34.83-10.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS39.1952.79-25.76%43.93-10.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹31.07Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹183.57Cr

