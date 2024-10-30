Elantas Beck India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.8% YOY

Elantas Beck India Q3 Results Live : Elantas Beck India declared their Q3 results on 28 Oct, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 12.44% year-over-year. However, the company faced challenges as its profit decreased by 10.8% compared to the same period last year.
In a comparison with the previous quarter, the results showed a decline in revenue by 4.08%, while profit took a more significant hit, decreasing by 25.76%. This signals potential headwinds for the company in the upcoming quarters.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 7.47% quarter-over-quarter, but they rose significantly by 28.62% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that could impact future profitability.
Operating income also faced challenges, showing a decrease of 17.44% quarter-over-quarter and a decline of 17.01% year-over-year. This trend may raise concerns among investors about the company's efficiency and cost management.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹39.19, reflecting a decline of 10.79% year-over-year. This drop in EPS may affect investor sentiment as it indicates reduced profitability on a per-share basis.
Despite these challenges, Elantas Beck India has delivered a 1.24% return in the last week, along with an impressive 11.21% return over the last six months and a remarkable 49.27% year-to-date return. This suggests that the stock has performed well overall, despite recent quarterly struggles.
Currently, Elantas Beck India has a market capitalization of ₹10,051.47 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹14,980 and a low of ₹6,445. Investors will be keenly watching how the company navigates the challenges highlighted in this quarter's results.
Elantas Beck India Financials
|Period
|Q3
|Q2
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|183.57
|191.39
|-4.08%
|163.27
|+12.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.39
|12.31
|-7.47%
|8.86
|+28.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.86
|3.22
|+19.88%
|3
|+28.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|154.28
|155.91
|-1.04%
|127.97
|+20.56%
|Operating Income
|29.3
|35.48
|-17.44%
|35.3
|-17.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|41.6
|52.4
|-20.61%
|46.64
|-10.81%
|Net Income
|31.07
|41.85
|-25.76%
|34.83
|-10.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|39.19
|52.79
|-25.76%
|43.93
|-10.79%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹31.07Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹183.57Cr
