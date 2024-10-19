Elecon Engineering Co Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.96% YoY

Elecon Engineering Co Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.79% YoY & profit decreased by 0.96% YoY

Livemint
Published19 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Elecon Engineering Co Q2 Results Live
Elecon Engineering Co Q2 Results Live

Elecon Engineering Co Q2 Results Live : Elecon Engineering Co declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, showing a topline increase of 4.79% year-over-year (YoY), while profits experienced a slight decline of 0.96%. The company reported a significant revenue growth of 29.51% compared to the previous quarter, and profit saw an impressive increase of 19.57%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) costs saw a decline of 1.49% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but rose by 6.04% YoY. This reflects the company's efforts to manage costs while facing increased expenses in the longer term.

Operating income for the quarter was up by 24.66% q-o-q, although it fell by 5.96% YoY. This indicates a strong recovery in the recent quarter compared to the previous one, despite a year-over-year decline.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at 3.91 for Q2, marking a notable decrease of 50.44% YoY, which may raise concerns among investors about profitability trends.

Despite the mixed quarterly results, Elecon Engineering Co has shown resilience in the market, delivering a 2.77% return in the last week, 35.99% over the last six months, and an impressive 55.66% year-to-date (YTD) return.

The company's market capitalization stands at 16,189.33 crore, with a 52-week high of 739.1 and a low of 356.62, showcasing its strong performance in a fluctuating market.

As of 19 Oct, 2024, all analysts covering Elecon Engineering have issued a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

Furthermore, the company has announced an interim dividend of 0.5, with the record date set for 28 Oct, 2024, and an ex-dividend date on the same day, which could enhance shareholder value.

Elecon Engineering Co Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue508.14392.36+29.51%484.9+4.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total46.3447.04-1.49%43.7+6.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.1312.83+2.34%13.28-1.13%
Total Operating Expense408.97312.81+30.74%379.44+7.78%
Operating Income99.1779.55+24.66%105.46-5.96%
Net Income Before Taxes110.5494.15+17.41%117.17-5.66%
Net Income87.7273.36+19.57%88.57-0.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.913.27+19.57%7.89-50.44%
₹87.72Cr
₹508.14Cr
