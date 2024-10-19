Elecon Engineering Co Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.96% YoY

Elecon Engineering Co Q2 Results Live : Elecon Engineering Co declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, showing a topline increase of 4.79% year-over-year (YoY), while profits experienced a slight decline of 0.96%. The company reported a significant revenue growth of 29.51% compared to the previous quarter, and profit saw an impressive increase of 19.57%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) costs saw a decline of 1.49% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but rose by 6.04% YoY. This reflects the company's efforts to manage costs while facing increased expenses in the longer term.
Operating income for the quarter was up by 24.66% q-o-q, although it fell by 5.96% YoY. This indicates a strong recovery in the recent quarter compared to the previous one, despite a year-over-year decline.
Earnings per share (EPS) came in at ₹3.91 for Q2, marking a notable decrease of 50.44% YoY, which may raise concerns among investors about profitability trends.
Despite the mixed quarterly results, Elecon Engineering Co has shown resilience in the market, delivering a 2.77% return in the last week, 35.99% over the last six months, and an impressive 55.66% year-to-date (YTD) return.
The company's market capitalization stands at ₹16,189.33 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹739.1 and a low of ₹356.62, showcasing its strong performance in a fluctuating market.
As of 19 Oct, 2024, all analysts covering Elecon Engineering have issued a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.
Furthermore, the company has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.5, with the record date set for 28 Oct, 2024, and an ex-dividend date on the same day, which could enhance shareholder value.
Elecon Engineering Co Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|508.14
|392.36
|+29.51%
|484.9
|+4.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|46.34
|47.04
|-1.49%
|43.7
|+6.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.13
|12.83
|+2.34%
|13.28
|-1.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|408.97
|312.81
|+30.74%
|379.44
|+7.78%
|Operating Income
|99.17
|79.55
|+24.66%
|105.46
|-5.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|110.54
|94.15
|+17.41%
|117.17
|-5.66%
|Net Income
|87.72
|73.36
|+19.57%
|88.57
|-0.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.91
|3.27
|+19.57%
|7.89
|-50.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹87.72Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹508.14Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar