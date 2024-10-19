Elecon Engineering Co Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.96% YoY

Elecon Engineering Co Q2 Results Live : Elecon Engineering Co declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, showing a topline increase of 4.79% year-over-year (YoY), while profits experienced a slight decline of 0.96%. The company reported a significant revenue growth of 29.51% compared to the previous quarter, and profit saw an impressive increase of 19.57%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) costs saw a decline of 1.49% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but rose by 6.04% YoY. This reflects the company's efforts to manage costs while facing increased expenses in the longer term.

Operating income for the quarter was up by 24.66% q-o-q, although it fell by 5.96% YoY. This indicates a strong recovery in the recent quarter compared to the previous one, despite a year-over-year decline.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at ₹3.91 for Q2, marking a notable decrease of 50.44% YoY, which may raise concerns among investors about profitability trends.

Despite the mixed quarterly results, Elecon Engineering Co has shown resilience in the market, delivering a 2.77% return in the last week, 35.99% over the last six months, and an impressive 55.66% year-to-date (YTD) return.

The company's market capitalization stands at ₹16,189.33 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹739.1 and a low of ₹356.62, showcasing its strong performance in a fluctuating market.

As of 19 Oct, 2024, all analysts covering Elecon Engineering have issued a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

Furthermore, the company has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.5, with the record date set for 28 Oct, 2024, and an ex-dividend date on the same day, which could enhance shareholder value.

Elecon Engineering Co Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 508.14 392.36 +29.51% 484.9 +4.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 46.34 47.04 -1.49% 43.7 +6.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.13 12.83 +2.34% 13.28 -1.13% Total Operating Expense 408.97 312.81 +30.74% 379.44 +7.78% Operating Income 99.17 79.55 +24.66% 105.46 -5.96% Net Income Before Taxes 110.54 94.15 +17.41% 117.17 -5.66% Net Income 87.72 73.36 +19.57% 88.57 -0.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.91 3.27 +19.57% 7.89 -50.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹87.72Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹508.14Cr

