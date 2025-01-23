Elecon Engineering Co Q3 Results 2025:Elecon Engineering Co declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 11.68% year-over-year. The company's profit surged by 18.96% YoY, amounting to ₹107.54 crore, while revenue reached ₹528.89 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Elecon Engineering's revenue saw a growth of 4.08%, with profits increasing by an impressive 22.59%. This positive trend indicates a strong operational performance for the company.

However, it is noteworthy that the selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.28% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 10.25% year-over-year, which may impact the overall profitability in the long run.

The operating income also reported a significant uptick, rising by 28.1% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and 17.9% year-over-year, reflecting the company's operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹4.79, marking an increase of 18.86% YoY, further signaling positive growth for Elecon Engineering Co.

Elecon Engineering Co has experienced a decline of -10.77% in return over the last week, with -10.49% in the last six months and -13.19% YTD return, indicating some short-term challenges.

Currently, the Elecon Engineering Co holds a market cap of ₹12,359.95 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹739.1 and a low of ₹395.15, showing significant volatility in its stock performance.

As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a unanimous Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation suggesting a positive outlook for Elecon Engineering Co.

Elecon Engineering Co Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 528.89 508.14 +4.08% 473.56 +11.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 47.86 46.34 +3.28% 43.41 +10.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.54 13.13 +18.35% 12.64 +22.94% Total Operating Expense 401.85 408.97 -1.74% 365.81 +9.85% Operating Income 127.04 99.17 +28.1% 107.75 +17.9% Net Income Before Taxes 140.24 110.54 +26.87% 117.49 +19.36% Net Income 107.54 87.72 +22.59% 90.4 +18.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.79 3.91 +22.51% 4.03 +18.86%