Elecon Engineering Co Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 18.96% YoY

Elecon Engineering Co Q3 Results 2025:Elecon Engineering Co declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 11.68% year-over-year. The company's profit surged by 18.96% YoY, amounting to ₹107.54 crore, while revenue reached ₹528.89 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Elecon Engineering's revenue saw a growth of 4.08%, with profits increasing by an impressive 22.59%. This positive trend indicates a strong operational performance for the company.
However, it is noteworthy that the selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.28% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 10.25% year-over-year, which may impact the overall profitability in the long run.
The operating income also reported a significant uptick, rising by 28.1% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and 17.9% year-over-year, reflecting the company's operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹4.79, marking an increase of 18.86% YoY, further signaling positive growth for Elecon Engineering Co.
Elecon Engineering Co has experienced a decline of -10.77% in return over the last week, with -10.49% in the last six months and -13.19% YTD return, indicating some short-term challenges.
Currently, the Elecon Engineering Co holds a market cap of ₹12,359.95 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹739.1 and a low of ₹395.15, showing significant volatility in its stock performance.
As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a unanimous Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation suggesting a positive outlook for Elecon Engineering Co.
Elecon Engineering Co Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|528.89
|508.14
|+4.08%
|473.56
|+11.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|47.86
|46.34
|+3.28%
|43.41
|+10.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.54
|13.13
|+18.35%
|12.64
|+22.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|401.85
|408.97
|-1.74%
|365.81
|+9.85%
|Operating Income
|127.04
|99.17
|+28.1%
|107.75
|+17.9%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|140.24
|110.54
|+26.87%
|117.49
|+19.36%
|Net Income
|107.54
|87.72
|+22.59%
|90.4
|+18.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.79
|3.91
|+22.51%
|4.03
|+18.86%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹107.54Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹528.89Cr