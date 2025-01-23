Elecon Engineering Co Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 18.96% YoY

Elecon Engineering Co Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 11.68% YoY & profit increased by 18.96% YoY, profit at 107.54 crore and revenue at 528.89 crore.

Published23 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Elecon Engineering Co Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

Elecon Engineering Co Q3 Results 2025:Elecon Engineering Co declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 11.68% year-over-year. The company's profit surged by 18.96% YoY, amounting to 107.54 crore, while revenue reached 528.89 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Elecon Engineering's revenue saw a growth of 4.08%, with profits increasing by an impressive 22.59%. This positive trend indicates a strong operational performance for the company.

However, it is noteworthy that the selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.28% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 10.25% year-over-year, which may impact the overall profitability in the long run.

The operating income also reported a significant uptick, rising by 28.1% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and 17.9% year-over-year, reflecting the company's operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 4.79, marking an increase of 18.86% YoY, further signaling positive growth for Elecon Engineering Co.

Elecon Engineering Co has experienced a decline of -10.77% in return over the last week, with -10.49% in the last six months and -13.19% YTD return, indicating some short-term challenges.

Currently, the Elecon Engineering Co holds a market cap of 12,359.95 crore, with a 52-week high of 739.1 and a low of 395.15, showing significant volatility in its stock performance.

As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a unanimous Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation suggesting a positive outlook for Elecon Engineering Co.

Elecon Engineering Co Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue528.89508.14+4.08%473.56+11.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total47.8646.34+3.28%43.41+10.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.5413.13+18.35%12.64+22.94%
Total Operating Expense401.85408.97-1.74%365.81+9.85%
Operating Income127.0499.17+28.1%107.75+17.9%
Net Income Before Taxes140.24110.54+26.87%117.49+19.36%
Net Income107.5487.72+22.59%90.4+18.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.793.91+22.51%4.03+18.86%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
