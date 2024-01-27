Elecon Engineering Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 44.1% YoY

Elecon Engineering Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 21.79% and the profit increased by 44.1% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.34% and the profit increased by 2.07%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.66% q-o-q and increased by 8.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.17% q-o-q and increased by 40.98% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹8.06 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 44.19% Y-o-Y.

Elecon Engineering Company has delivered a 1.97% return in the last 1 week, 38.02% return in the last 6 months, and 11.79% YTD return.

Currently, Elecon Engineering Company has a market cap of ₹11626.16 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1119.9 & ₹349.85 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elecon Engineering Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 473.56 484.9 -2.34% 388.82 +21.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 43.41 43.7 -0.66% 40.05 +8.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.64 13.28 -4.82% 12.11 +4.34% Total Operating Expense 365.81 379.44 -3.59% 312.4 +17.1% Operating Income 107.75 105.46 +2.17% 76.43 +40.98% Net Income Before Taxes 117.49 117.17 +0.27% 78.9 +48.9% Net Income 90.4 88.57 +2.07% 62.74 +44.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.06 7.89 +2.15% 5.59 +44.19%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹90.4Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹473.56Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!