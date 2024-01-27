Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Elecon Engineering Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 44.1% YoY

Elecon Engineering Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 44.1% YoY

Livemint

Elecon Engineering Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 21.79% YoY & Profit Increased by 44.1% YoY

Elecon Engineering Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

Elecon Engineering Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 21.79% and the profit increased by 44.1% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.34% and the profit increased by 2.07%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.66% q-o-q and increased by 8.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.17% q-o-q and increased by 40.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.06 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 44.19% Y-o-Y.

Elecon Engineering Company has delivered a 1.97% return in the last 1 week, 38.02% return in the last 6 months, and 11.79% YTD return.

Currently, Elecon Engineering Company has a market cap of 11626.16 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1119.9 & 349.85 respectively.

Elecon Engineering Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue473.56484.9-2.34%388.82+21.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total43.4143.7-0.66%40.05+8.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.6413.28-4.82%12.11+4.34%
Total Operating Expense365.81379.44-3.59%312.4+17.1%
Operating Income107.75105.46+2.17%76.43+40.98%
Net Income Before Taxes117.49117.17+0.27%78.9+48.9%
Net Income90.488.57+2.07%62.74+44.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.067.89+2.15%5.59+44.19%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹90.4Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹473.56Cr

