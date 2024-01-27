Elecon Engineering Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 44.1% YoY

Elecon Engineering Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 21.79% and the profit increased by 44.1% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.34% and the profit increased by 2.07%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.66% q-o-q and increased by 8.4% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.17% q-o-q and increased by 40.98% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.06 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 44.19% Y-o-Y.
Elecon Engineering Company has delivered a 1.97% return in the last 1 week, 38.02% return in the last 6 months, and 11.79% YTD return.
Currently, Elecon Engineering Company has a market cap of ₹11626.16 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1119.9 & ₹349.85 respectively.
Elecon Engineering Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|473.56
|484.9
|-2.34%
|388.82
|+21.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|43.41
|43.7
|-0.66%
|40.05
|+8.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.64
|13.28
|-4.82%
|12.11
|+4.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|365.81
|379.44
|-3.59%
|312.4
|+17.1%
|Operating Income
|107.75
|105.46
|+2.17%
|76.43
|+40.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|117.49
|117.17
|+0.27%
|78.9
|+48.9%
|Net Income
|90.4
|88.57
|+2.07%
|62.74
|+44.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.06
|7.89
|+2.15%
|5.59
|+44.19%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹90.4Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹473.56Cr
