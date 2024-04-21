Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Elecon Engineering Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 52.55% YOY

Elecon Engineering Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 52.55% YOY

Livemint

Elecon Engineering Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 32.99% YoY & profit increased by 52.55% YoY

Elecon Engineering Company Q4 FY24 Results Live

Elecon Engineering Company declared their Q4 FY24 results on 19 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 32.99% & the profit increased by 52.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 19.23% and the profit increased by 14.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 27.78% q-o-q & increased by 77.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.95% q-o-q & increased by 54.92% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.24 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 52.54% Y-o-Y.

Elecon Engineering Company has delivered 5.96% return in the last 1 week, 34.82% return in last 6 months and 14.46% YTD return.

Currently the Elecon Engineering Company has a market cap of 11904.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1122 & 407.55 respectively.

Elecon Engineering Company Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue564.62473.56+19.23%424.54+32.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total55.4743.41+27.78%31.26+77.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.5812.64-0.47%13.6-7.51%
Total Operating Expense441.84365.81+20.78%345.29+27.96%
Operating Income122.78107.75+13.95%79.25+54.92%
Net Income Before Taxes136.24117.49+15.96%84.1+62.01%
Net Income103.6590.4+14.66%67.95+52.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.248.06+14.64%6.06+52.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹103.65Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹564.62Cr

