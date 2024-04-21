Elecon Engineering Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 52.55% YOY

Elecon Engineering Company declared their Q4 FY24 results on 19 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 32.99% & the profit increased by 52.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 19.23% and the profit increased by 14.66%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 27.78% q-o-q & increased by 77.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.95% q-o-q & increased by 54.92% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹9.24 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 52.54% Y-o-Y.

Elecon Engineering Company has delivered 5.96% return in the last 1 week, 34.82% return in last 6 months and 14.46% YTD return.

Currently the Elecon Engineering Company has a market cap of ₹11904.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1122 & ₹407.55 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elecon Engineering Company Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 564.62 473.56 +19.23% 424.54 +32.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 55.47 43.41 +27.78% 31.26 +77.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.58 12.64 -0.47% 13.6 -7.51% Total Operating Expense 441.84 365.81 +20.78% 345.29 +27.96% Operating Income 122.78 107.75 +13.95% 79.25 +54.92% Net Income Before Taxes 136.24 117.49 +15.96% 84.1 +62.01% Net Income 103.65 90.4 +14.66% 67.95 +52.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.24 8.06 +14.64% 6.06 +52.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹103.65Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹564.62Cr

