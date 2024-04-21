Elecon Engineering Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 52.55% YOY

Elecon Engineering Company declared their Q4 FY24 results on 19 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 32.99% & the profit increased by 52.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 19.23% and the profit increased by 14.66%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 27.78% q-o-q & increased by 77.43% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 13.95% q-o-q & increased by 54.92% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.24 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 52.54% Y-o-Y.
Elecon Engineering Company has delivered 5.96% return in the last 1 week, 34.82% return in last 6 months and 14.46% YTD return.
Currently the Elecon Engineering Company has a market cap of ₹11904.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1122 & ₹407.55 respectively.
Elecon Engineering Company Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|564.62
|473.56
|+19.23%
|424.54
|+32.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|55.47
|43.41
|+27.78%
|31.26
|+77.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.58
|12.64
|-0.47%
|13.6
|-7.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|441.84
|365.81
|+20.78%
|345.29
|+27.96%
|Operating Income
|122.78
|107.75
|+13.95%
|79.25
|+54.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|136.24
|117.49
|+15.96%
|84.1
|+62.01%
|Net Income
|103.65
|90.4
|+14.66%
|67.95
|+52.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.24
|8.06
|+14.64%
|6.06
|+52.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹103.65Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹564.62Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!