Electronics Mart India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 20.3% YOY

Electronics Mart India Q1 Results Live : Electronics Mart India Q1 Results Live: Electronics Mart India declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 16.92% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit increased by 20.3% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 32.15% and the profit surged by an impressive 78.77%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 12.44% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 19.82% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income saw a significant boost, up by 57.83% q-o-q and increased by 17.37% YoY.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹1.88, marking an increase of 19.75% YoY. This positive performance has been reflected in the company's stock returns, delivering a 1.41% return in the last week, though it has seen a -4.08% return over the last 6 months. Year-to-date (YTD) return is a favorable 8.99%.
Electronics Mart India currently holds a market capitalization of ₹8571.05 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹262 and a 52-week low of ₹113.05. This highlights the stock's volatility and potential for growth.
As of 11 Aug, 2024, out of four analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a 'Buy' rating while three analysts have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation remains a 'Strong Buy', reflecting strong confidence in the company's future performance.
Electronics Mart India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1974.94
|1494.42
|+32.15%
|1689.07
|+16.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|33.11
|29.44
|+12.44%
|27.63
|+19.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|30.15
|29.29
|+2.93%
|24.61
|+22.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|1851.31
|1416.09
|+30.73%
|1583.73
|+16.9%
|Operating Income
|123.63
|78.33
|+57.83%
|105.33
|+17.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|97.25
|53.26
|+82.6%
|80.77
|+20.4%
|Net Income
|72.49
|40.55
|+78.77%
|60.26
|+20.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.88
|1.05
|+78.81%
|1.57
|+19.75%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess