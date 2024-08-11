Electronics Mart India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 20.3% YOY

Electronics Mart India Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 16.92% YoY & profit increased by 20.3% YoY

Livemint
Published11 Aug 2024, 03:32 AM IST
Electronics Mart India Q1 Results Live
Electronics Mart India Q1 Results Live

Electronics Mart India Q1 Results Live : Electronics Mart India Q1 Results Live: Electronics Mart India declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 16.92% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit increased by 20.3% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 32.15% and the profit surged by an impressive 78.77%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 12.44% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 19.82% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income saw a significant boost, up by 57.83% q-o-q and increased by 17.37% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 1.88, marking an increase of 19.75% YoY. This positive performance has been reflected in the company's stock returns, delivering a 1.41% return in the last week, though it has seen a -4.08% return over the last 6 months. Year-to-date (YTD) return is a favorable 8.99%.

Electronics Mart India currently holds a market capitalization of 8571.05 crore, with a 52-week high of 262 and a 52-week low of 113.05. This highlights the stock's volatility and potential for growth.

As of 11 Aug, 2024, out of four analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a 'Buy' rating while three analysts have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation remains a 'Strong Buy', reflecting strong confidence in the company's future performance.

Electronics Mart India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1974.941494.42+32.15%1689.07+16.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total33.1129.44+12.44%27.63+19.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization30.1529.29+2.93%24.61+22.48%
Total Operating Expense1851.311416.09+30.73%1583.73+16.9%
Operating Income123.6378.33+57.83%105.33+17.37%
Net Income Before Taxes97.2553.26+82.6%80.77+20.4%
Net Income72.4940.55+78.77%60.26+20.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.881.05+78.81%1.57+19.75%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹72.49Cr
₹1974.94Cr
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 03:32 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsElectronics Mart India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 20.3% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue