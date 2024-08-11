Electronics Mart India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 20.3% YOY

Electronics Mart India Q1 Results Live : Electronics Mart India Q1 Results Live: Electronics Mart India declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 16.92% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit increased by 20.3% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 32.15% and the profit surged by an impressive 78.77%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 12.44% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 19.82% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income saw a significant boost, up by 57.83% q-o-q and increased by 17.37% YoY.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹1.88, marking an increase of 19.75% YoY. This positive performance has been reflected in the company's stock returns, delivering a 1.41% return in the last week, though it has seen a -4.08% return over the last 6 months. Year-to-date (YTD) return is a favorable 8.99%.

Electronics Mart India currently holds a market capitalization of ₹8571.05 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹262 and a 52-week low of ₹113.05. This highlights the stock's volatility and potential for growth.

As of 11 Aug, 2024, out of four analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a 'Buy' rating while three analysts have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation remains a 'Strong Buy', reflecting strong confidence in the company's future performance.

Electronics Mart India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1974.94 1494.42 +32.15% 1689.07 +16.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 33.11 29.44 +12.44% 27.63 +19.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 30.15 29.29 +2.93% 24.61 +22.48% Total Operating Expense 1851.31 1416.09 +30.73% 1583.73 +16.9% Operating Income 123.63 78.33 +57.83% 105.33 +17.37% Net Income Before Taxes 97.25 53.26 +82.6% 80.77 +20.4% Net Income 72.49 40.55 +78.77% 60.26 +20.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.88 1.05 +78.81% 1.57 +19.75%