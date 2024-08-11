Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Electronics Mart India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 20.3% YOY

Electronics Mart India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 20.3% YOY

Livemint

Electronics Mart India Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 16.92% YoY & profit increased by 20.3% YoY

Electronics Mart India Q1 Results Live

Electronics Mart India Q1 Results Live : Electronics Mart India Q1 Results Live: Electronics Mart India declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 16.92% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit increased by 20.3% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 32.15% and the profit surged by an impressive 78.77%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 12.44% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 19.82% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income saw a significant boost, up by 57.83% q-o-q and increased by 17.37% YoY.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 1.88, marking an increase of 19.75% YoY. This positive performance has been reflected in the company's stock returns, delivering a 1.41% return in the last week, though it has seen a -4.08% return over the last 6 months. Year-to-date (YTD) return is a favorable 8.99%.

Electronics Mart India currently holds a market capitalization of 8571.05 crore, with a 52-week high of 262 and a 52-week low of 113.05. This highlights the stock's volatility and potential for growth.

As of 11 Aug, 2024, out of four analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a 'Buy' rating while three analysts have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation remains a 'Strong Buy', reflecting strong confidence in the company's future performance.

Electronics Mart India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1974.941494.42+32.15%1689.07+16.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total33.1129.44+12.44%27.63+19.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization30.1529.29+2.93%24.61+22.48%
Total Operating Expense1851.311416.09+30.73%1583.73+16.9%
Operating Income123.6378.33+57.83%105.33+17.37%
Net Income Before Taxes97.2553.26+82.6%80.77+20.4%
Net Income72.4940.55+78.77%60.26+20.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.881.05+78.81%1.57+19.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹72.49Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1974.94Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.