Electronics Mart India Q3 Results 2025:Electronics Mart India declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline saw an increase of 5.37% year-over-year, reaching a revenue of ₹1884.84 crore. However, profit experienced a significant decline of 31.07% year-over-year, amounting to ₹31.55 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue displayed a robust growth of 35.98%, while profit increased by 28.57%. This suggests that despite the annual decline, the company is showing positive momentum on a quarter-to-quarter basis.
On the expense front, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose sharply, with a 29.6% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 29% increase year-over-year. This rise in expenses could have contributed to the notable drop in profitability.
The operating income saw an uptick of 31.54% quarter-over-quarter, although it decreased by 22.23% year-over-year, indicating some operational challenges faced during the quarter. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.82, reflecting a decline of 31.09% compared to the same period last year.
Despite the downturn in profit, analysts remain optimistic about the company's prospects. As of 11 Feb 2025, all 3 analysts covering Electronics Mart India have rated the stock as a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation emphasizes confidence in the company's future performance.
Electronics Mart India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1884.84
|1386.1
|+35.98%
|1788.71
|+5.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|36.65
|28.28
|+29.6%
|28.41
|+29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|29.76
|31.33
|-5.01%
|26.3
|+13.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|1815.64
|1333.49
|+36.16%
|1699.74
|+6.82%
|Operating Income
|69.19
|52.6
|+31.54%
|88.97
|-22.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|41.66
|32.52
|+28.11%
|62.01
|-32.82%
|Net Income
|31.55
|24.54
|+28.57%
|45.77
|-31.07%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.82
|0.64
|+28.12%
|1.19
|-31.09%
