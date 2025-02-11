Electronics Mart India Q3 Results 2025:Electronics Mart India declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline saw an increase of 5.37% year-over-year, reaching a revenue of ₹1884.84 crore. However, profit experienced a significant decline of 31.07% year-over-year, amounting to ₹31.55 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue displayed a robust growth of 35.98%, while profit increased by 28.57%. This suggests that despite the annual decline, the company is showing positive momentum on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

On the expense front, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose sharply, with a 29.6% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 29% increase year-over-year. This rise in expenses could have contributed to the notable drop in profitability.

Electronics Mart India Q3 Results

The operating income saw an uptick of 31.54% quarter-over-quarter, although it decreased by 22.23% year-over-year, indicating some operational challenges faced during the quarter. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.82, reflecting a decline of 31.09% compared to the same period last year.

Despite the downturn in profit, analysts remain optimistic about the company's prospects. As of 11 Feb 2025, all 3 analysts covering Electronics Mart India have rated the stock as a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation emphasizes confidence in the company's future performance.

Electronics Mart India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1884.84 1386.1 +35.98% 1788.71 +5.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 36.65 28.28 +29.6% 28.41 +29% Depreciation/ Amortization 29.76 31.33 -5.01% 26.3 +13.16% Total Operating Expense 1815.64 1333.49 +36.16% 1699.74 +6.82% Operating Income 69.19 52.6 +31.54% 88.97 -22.23% Net Income Before Taxes 41.66 32.52 +28.11% 62.01 -32.82% Net Income 31.55 24.54 +28.57% 45.77 -31.07% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.82 0.64 +28.12% 1.19 -31.09%