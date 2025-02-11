Electronics Mart India Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 31.07% YOY, profit at ₹31.55 crore and revenue at ₹1884.84 crore

Electronics Mart India Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 5.37% YoY & profit decreased by 31.07% YoY, profit at 31.55 crore and revenue at 1884.84 crore

Published11 Feb 2025, 12:03 PM IST
Electronics Mart India Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025

Electronics Mart India Q3 Results 2025:Electronics Mart India declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline saw an increase of 5.37% year-over-year, reaching a revenue of 1884.84 crore. However, profit experienced a significant decline of 31.07% year-over-year, amounting to 31.55 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue displayed a robust growth of 35.98%, while profit increased by 28.57%. This suggests that despite the annual decline, the company is showing positive momentum on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

On the expense front, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose sharply, with a 29.6% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 29% increase year-over-year. This rise in expenses could have contributed to the notable drop in profitability.

Electronics Mart India Q3 Results

The operating income saw an uptick of 31.54% quarter-over-quarter, although it decreased by 22.23% year-over-year, indicating some operational challenges faced during the quarter. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 0.82, reflecting a decline of 31.09% compared to the same period last year.

Despite the downturn in profit, analysts remain optimistic about the company's prospects. As of 11 Feb 2025, all 3 analysts covering Electronics Mart India have rated the stock as a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation emphasizes confidence in the company's future performance.

Electronics Mart India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1884.841386.1+35.98%1788.71+5.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total36.6528.28+29.6%28.41+29%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.7631.33-5.01%26.3+13.16%
Total Operating Expense1815.641333.49+36.16%1699.74+6.82%
Operating Income69.1952.6+31.54%88.97-22.23%
Net Income Before Taxes41.6632.52+28.11%62.01-32.82%
Net Income31.5524.54+28.57%45.77-31.07%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.820.64+28.12%1.19-31.09%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹31.55Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1884.84Cr

First Published:11 Feb 2025, 12:03 PM IST
