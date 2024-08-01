Elgi Equipments Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.44% YOY

Elgi Equipments Q1 Results Live : Elgi Equipments declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.66% & the profit increased by 20.44% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.49% and the profit decreased by 4.45%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.75% q-o-q and increased by 6.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.84% q-o-q and increased by 35.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.3 for Q1, which increased by 20.42% Y-o-Y.

Elgi Equipments has delivered 0.05% return in the last 1 week, 12.67% return in the last 6 months, and 27.22% YTD return.

Currently, Elgi Equipments has a market cap of ₹21905.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹798.95 & ₹463 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating and 3 analysts have given a Buy rating.

Elgi Equipments Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 801.06 865.94 -7.49% 723.88 +10.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 168.39 169.66 -0.75% 158 +6.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 19.06 19.98 -4.6% 18.52 +2.88% Total Operating Expense 706.17 760.69 -7.17% 653.76 +8.02% Operating Income 94.89 105.25 -9.84% 70.11 +35.34% Net Income Before Taxes 100 110.11 -9.18% 85.7 +16.69% Net Income 72.84 76.24 -4.45% 60.48 +20.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.3 2.41 -4.56% 1.91 +20.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹72.84Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹801.06Cr

