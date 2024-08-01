Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Elgi Equipments Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.44% YOY

Elgi Equipments Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.44% YOY

Livemint

Elgi Equipments Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.66% YoY & profit increased by 20.44% YoY

Elgi Equipments Q1 Results Live

Elgi Equipments Q1 Results Live : Elgi Equipments declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.66% & the profit increased by 20.44% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.49% and the profit decreased by 4.45%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.75% q-o-q and increased by 6.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.84% q-o-q and increased by 35.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.3 for Q1, which increased by 20.42% Y-o-Y.

Elgi Equipments has delivered 0.05% return in the last 1 week, 12.67% return in the last 6 months, and 27.22% YTD return.

Currently, Elgi Equipments has a market cap of 21905.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of 798.95 & 463 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating and 3 analysts have given a Buy rating.

Elgi Equipments Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue801.06865.94-7.49%723.88+10.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total168.39169.66-0.75%158+6.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization19.0619.98-4.6%18.52+2.88%
Total Operating Expense706.17760.69-7.17%653.76+8.02%
Operating Income94.89105.25-9.84%70.11+35.34%
Net Income Before Taxes100110.11-9.18%85.7+16.69%
Net Income72.8476.24-4.45%60.48+20.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.32.41-4.56%1.91+20.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹72.84Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹801.06Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

