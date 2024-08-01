Elgi Equipments Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.44% YOY

Elgi Equipments Q1 Results Live : Elgi Equipments declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.66% & the profit increased by 20.44% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.49% and the profit decreased by 4.45%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.75% q-o-q and increased by 6.58% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 9.84% q-o-q and increased by 35.34% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.3 for Q1, which increased by 20.42% Y-o-Y.
Elgi Equipments has delivered 0.05% return in the last 1 week, 12.67% return in the last 6 months, and 27.22% YTD return.
Currently, Elgi Equipments has a market cap of ₹21905.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹798.95 & ₹463 respectively.
As of 01 Aug, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating and 3 analysts have given a Buy rating.
Elgi Equipments Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|801.06
|865.94
|-7.49%
|723.88
|+10.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|168.39
|169.66
|-0.75%
|158
|+6.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|19.06
|19.98
|-4.6%
|18.52
|+2.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|706.17
|760.69
|-7.17%
|653.76
|+8.02%
|Operating Income
|94.89
|105.25
|-9.84%
|70.11
|+35.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|100
|110.11
|-9.18%
|85.7
|+16.69%
|Net Income
|72.84
|76.24
|-4.45%
|60.48
|+20.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.3
|2.41
|-4.56%
|1.91
|+20.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹72.84Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹801.06Cr
