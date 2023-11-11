Hello User
Elgi Equipments Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 26.86% YOY

Elgi Equipments Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 26.86% YOY

Livemint

Elgi Equipments Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 9.12% YoY & profit increased by 26.86% YoY

Elgi Equipments Q2 FY24 Results

Elgi Equipments declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 9.12% & the profit increased by 26.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.36% and the profit increased by 50.94%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.24% q-o-q & increased by 15.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 76.97% q-o-q & increased by 33.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.88 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 26.87% Y-o-Y.

Elgi Equipments has delivered 5.89% return in the last 1 week, 20.16% return in last 6 months and 27.46% YTD return.

Currently the Elgi Equipments has a market cap of 16914.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of 623 & 357.95 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Sell.

Elgi Equipments Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue806.12723.88+11.36%738.72+9.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total158.38158+0.24%137.1+15.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.6618.52+0.76%19.64-4.95%
Total Operating Expense682.04653.76+4.33%645.73+5.62%
Operating Income124.0870.11+76.97%93+33.42%
Net Income Before Taxes130.0585.7+51.74%104.09+24.94%
Net Income91.2960.48+50.94%71.96+26.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.881.91+50.79%2.27+26.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹91.29Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹806.12Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 02:13 AM IST
