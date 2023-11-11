Elgi Equipments Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 26.86% YOY

Elgi Equipments declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 9.12% & the profit increased by 26.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.36% and the profit increased by 50.94%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.24% q-o-q & increased by 15.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 76.97% q-o-q & increased by 33.42% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.88 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 26.87% Y-o-Y.

Elgi Equipments has delivered 5.89% return in the last 1 week, 20.16% return in last 6 months and 27.46% YTD return.

Currently the Elgi Equipments has a market cap of ₹16914.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹623 & ₹357.95 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Sell.

Elgi Equipments Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 806.12 723.88 +11.36% 738.72 +9.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 158.38 158 +0.24% 137.1 +15.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.66 18.52 +0.76% 19.64 -4.95% Total Operating Expense 682.04 653.76 +4.33% 645.73 +5.62% Operating Income 124.08 70.11 +76.97% 93 +33.42% Net Income Before Taxes 130.05 85.7 +51.74% 104.09 +24.94% Net Income 91.29 60.48 +50.94% 71.96 +26.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.88 1.91 +50.79% 2.27 +26.87%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹91.29Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹806.12Cr

