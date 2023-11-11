Elgi Equipments Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 26.86% YOY
Elgi Equipments Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 9.12% YoY & profit increased by 26.86% YoY
Elgi Equipments declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 9.12% & the profit increased by 26.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.36% and the profit increased by 50.94%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.24% q-o-q & increased by 15.52% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 76.97% q-o-q & increased by 33.42% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.88 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 26.87% Y-o-Y.
Elgi Equipments has delivered 5.89% return in the last 1 week, 20.16% return in last 6 months and 27.46% YTD return.
Currently the Elgi Equipments has a market cap of ₹16914.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹623 & ₹357.95 respectively.
As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Sell.
Elgi Equipments Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|806.12
|723.88
|+11.36%
|738.72
|+9.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|158.38
|158
|+0.24%
|137.1
|+15.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.66
|18.52
|+0.76%
|19.64
|-4.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|682.04
|653.76
|+4.33%
|645.73
|+5.62%
|Operating Income
|124.08
|70.11
|+76.97%
|93
|+33.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|130.05
|85.7
|+51.74%
|104.09
|+24.94%
|Net Income
|91.29
|60.48
|+50.94%
|71.96
|+26.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.88
|1.91
|+50.79%
|2.27
|+26.87%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹91.29Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹806.12Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
