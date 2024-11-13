Elgi Equipments Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 3.76% YoY

Elgi Equipments Q2 Results Live : Elgi Equipments declared their Q2 results on 11 Nov, 2024, showcasing a solid performance in the quarter. The company reported a topline growth of 7.78% year-on-year, with profits increasing by 3.76% during the same period.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Elgi Equipments experienced an impressive revenue growth of 8.46% and a significant profit increase of 30.03%, indicating a strong recovery from earlier challenges.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight rise, increasing by 0.72% quarter-on-quarter and 7.09% year-on-year, which may impact future profitability if the trend continues.
The operating income for the quarter was up by 29.32% compared to the previous quarter but saw a decrease of 1.1% year-on-year, highlighting a mixed performance in operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹2.99, marking a 3.82% increase year-on-year, which is a positive sign for shareholders.
Despite these positive results, Elgi Equipments has faced challenges in the market, delivering a -7.06% return in the last week, a -3.07% return over the past six months, but maintaining a 10.64% year-to-date return.
Currently, Elgi Equipments holds a market capitalization of ₹19,061.54 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹798.95 and a low of ₹502.6, indicating some volatility in its stock price.
As of 13 Nov, 2024, the outlook from analysts remains mixed, with one analyst issuing a Strong Sell rating, another a Sell rating, while two analysts recommend a Buy, reflecting differing views on the company's future performance.
Elgi Equipments Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|868.86
|801.06
|+8.46%
|806.12
|+7.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|169.6
|168.39
|+0.72%
|158.38
|+7.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.86
|19.06
|-1.01%
|18.66
|+1.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|746.15
|706.17
|+5.66%
|682.04
|+9.4%
|Operating Income
|122.71
|94.89
|+29.32%
|124.08
|-1.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|130.69
|100
|+30.68%
|130.05
|+0.49%
|Net Income
|94.72
|72.84
|+30.03%
|91.29
|+3.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.99
|2.3
|+30%
|2.88
|+3.82%
