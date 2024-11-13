Elgi Equipments Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 3.76% YoY

Elgi Equipments Q2 Results Live : Elgi Equipments declared their Q2 results on 11 Nov, 2024, showcasing a solid performance in the quarter. The company reported a topline growth of 7.78% year-on-year, with profits increasing by 3.76% during the same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Elgi Equipments experienced an impressive revenue growth of 8.46% and a significant profit increase of 30.03%, indicating a strong recovery from earlier challenges.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight rise, increasing by 0.72% quarter-on-quarter and 7.09% year-on-year, which may impact future profitability if the trend continues.

The operating income for the quarter was up by 29.32% compared to the previous quarter but saw a decrease of 1.1% year-on-year, highlighting a mixed performance in operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹2.99, marking a 3.82% increase year-on-year, which is a positive sign for shareholders.

Despite these positive results, Elgi Equipments has faced challenges in the market, delivering a -7.06% return in the last week, a -3.07% return over the past six months, but maintaining a 10.64% year-to-date return.

Currently, Elgi Equipments holds a market capitalization of ₹19,061.54 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹798.95 and a low of ₹502.6, indicating some volatility in its stock price.

As of 13 Nov, 2024, the outlook from analysts remains mixed, with one analyst issuing a Strong Sell rating, another a Sell rating, while two analysts recommend a Buy, reflecting differing views on the company's future performance.

Elgi Equipments Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 868.86 801.06 +8.46% 806.12 +7.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 169.6 168.39 +0.72% 158.38 +7.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.86 19.06 -1.01% 18.66 +1.07% Total Operating Expense 746.15 706.17 +5.66% 682.04 +9.4% Operating Income 122.71 94.89 +29.32% 124.08 -1.1% Net Income Before Taxes 130.69 100 +30.68% 130.05 +0.49% Net Income 94.72 72.84 +30.03% 91.29 +3.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.99 2.3 +30% 2.88 +3.82%