Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Elgi Equipments Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 3.76% YoY

Elgi Equipments Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 3.76% YoY

Livemint

Elgi Equipments Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 7.78% YoY & profit increased by 3.76% YoY

Elgi Equipments Q2 Results Live

Elgi Equipments Q2 Results Live : Elgi Equipments declared their Q2 results on 11 Nov, 2024, showcasing a solid performance in the quarter. The company reported a topline growth of 7.78% year-on-year, with profits increasing by 3.76% during the same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Elgi Equipments experienced an impressive revenue growth of 8.46% and a significant profit increase of 30.03%, indicating a strong recovery from earlier challenges.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight rise, increasing by 0.72% quarter-on-quarter and 7.09% year-on-year, which may impact future profitability if the trend continues.

The operating income for the quarter was up by 29.32% compared to the previous quarter but saw a decrease of 1.1% year-on-year, highlighting a mixed performance in operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at 2.99, marking a 3.82% increase year-on-year, which is a positive sign for shareholders.

Despite these positive results, Elgi Equipments has faced challenges in the market, delivering a -7.06% return in the last week, a -3.07% return over the past six months, but maintaining a 10.64% year-to-date return.

Currently, Elgi Equipments holds a market capitalization of 19,061.54 Crores, with a 52-week high of 798.95 and a low of 502.6, indicating some volatility in its stock price.

As of 13 Nov, 2024, the outlook from analysts remains mixed, with one analyst issuing a Strong Sell rating, another a Sell rating, while two analysts recommend a Buy, reflecting differing views on the company's future performance.

Elgi Equipments Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue868.86801.06+8.46%806.12+7.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total169.6168.39+0.72%158.38+7.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.8619.06-1.01%18.66+1.07%
Total Operating Expense746.15706.17+5.66%682.04+9.4%
Operating Income122.7194.89+29.32%124.08-1.1%
Net Income Before Taxes130.69100+30.68%130.05+0.49%
Net Income94.7272.84+30.03%91.29+3.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.992.3+30%2.88+3.82%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹94.72Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹868.86Cr

