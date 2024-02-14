Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Elgi Equipments Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 4.77% YOY

Elgi Equipments Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 4.77% YOY

Livemint

Elgi Equipments Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.39% YoY & profit increased by 4.77% YoY

Elgi Equipments Q3 FY24 Results Live

Elgi Equipments declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.39% & the profit increased by 4.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.95% and the profit decreased by 8.11%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.62% q-o-q & increased by 17.63% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.41% q-o-q & increased by 15.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.65 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 4.74% Y-o-Y.

Elgi Equipments has delivered 14.36% return in the last 1 week, 39.35% return in last 6 months and 24.76% YTD return.

Currently the Elgi Equipments has a market cap of 21492.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of 703.95 & 421 respectively.

As of 14 Feb, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 14 Feb, 2024 was to Sell.

Elgi Equipments Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue821.83806.12+1.95%772.44+6.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total168.87158.38+6.62%143.56+17.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization19.4818.66+4.4%19.73-1.24%
Total Operating Expense711.92682.04+4.38%677.55+5.07%
Operating Income109.91124.08-11.41%94.89+15.83%
Net Income Before Taxes114.32130.05-12.1%105.17+8.69%
Net Income83.8891.29-8.11%80.06+4.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.652.88-7.99%2.53+4.74%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹83.88Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹821.83Cr

