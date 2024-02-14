Elgi Equipments Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 4.77% YOY

Elgi Equipments declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.39% & the profit increased by 4.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.95% and the profit decreased by 8.11%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.62% q-o-q & increased by 17.63% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 11.41% q-o-q & increased by 15.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.65 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 4.74% Y-o-Y.
Elgi Equipments has delivered 14.36% return in the last 1 week, 39.35% return in last 6 months and 24.76% YTD return.
Currently the Elgi Equipments has a market cap of ₹21492.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹703.95 & ₹421 respectively.
As of 14 Feb, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 14 Feb, 2024 was to Sell.
Elgi Equipments Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|821.83
|806.12
|+1.95%
|772.44
|+6.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|168.87
|158.38
|+6.62%
|143.56
|+17.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|19.48
|18.66
|+4.4%
|19.73
|-1.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|711.92
|682.04
|+4.38%
|677.55
|+5.07%
|Operating Income
|109.91
|124.08
|-11.41%
|94.89
|+15.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|114.32
|130.05
|-12.1%
|105.17
|+8.69%
|Net Income
|83.88
|91.29
|-8.11%
|80.06
|+4.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.65
|2.88
|-7.99%
|2.53
|+4.74%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹83.88Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹821.83Cr
