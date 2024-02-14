Elgi Equipments Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 4.77% YOY

Elgi Equipments declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 6.39% & the profit increased by 4.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.95% and the profit decreased by 8.11%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.62% q-o-q & increased by 17.63% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 11.41% q-o-q & increased by 15.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.65 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 4.74% Y-o-Y.

Elgi Equipments has delivered 14.36% return in the last 1 week, 39.35% return in last 6 months and 24.76% YTD return.

Currently the Elgi Equipments has a market cap of ₹21492.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹703.95 & ₹421 respectively.

As of 14 Feb, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 14 Feb, 2024 was to Sell.

Elgi Equipments Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 821.83 806.12 +1.95% 772.44 +6.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 168.87 158.38 +6.62% 143.56 +17.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 19.48 18.66 +4.4% 19.73 -1.24% Total Operating Expense 711.92 682.04 +4.38% 677.55 +5.07% Operating Income 109.91 124.08 -11.41% 94.89 +15.83% Net Income Before Taxes 114.32 130.05 -12.1% 105.17 +8.69% Net Income 83.88 91.29 -8.11% 80.06 +4.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.65 2.88 -7.99% 2.53 +4.74%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹83.88Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹821.83Cr

