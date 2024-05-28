Elgi Equipments Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 55.18% YOY

Elgi Equipments Q4 Results Live : Elgi Equipments declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.61% & the profit decreased by 55.18% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.37% and the profit decreased by 9.11%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.47% q-o-q & increased by 13.41% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.25% q-o-q & decreased by 50.65% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.41 for Q4 which decreased by 17.43% Y-o-Y.
Elgi Equipments has delivered 2.53% return in the last 1 week, 24.78% return in last 6 months and 19.81% YTD return.
Currently the Elgi Equipments has a market cap of ₹20642.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹714.2 & ₹463 respectively.
As of 28 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 28 May, 2024 was to Sell.
Elgi Equipments Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|865.94
|821.83
|+5.37%
|835.74
|+3.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|169.66
|168.87
|+0.47%
|149.6
|+13.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|19.98
|19.48
|+2.51%
|19.5
|+2.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|760.69
|711.92
|+6.85%
|622.46
|+22.21%
|Operating Income
|105.25
|109.91
|-4.25%
|213.27
|-50.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|110.11
|114.32
|-3.68%
|230.61
|-52.25%
|Net Income
|76.24
|83.88
|-9.11%
|170.1
|-55.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.41
|2.65
|-9.06%
|2.92
|-17.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹76.24Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹865.94Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!