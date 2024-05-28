Elgi Equipments Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 55.18% YOY

Elgi Equipments Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.61% YoY & profit decreased by 55.18% YoY

Elgi Equipments Q4 Results Live : Elgi Equipments declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.61% & the profit decreased by 55.18% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.37% and the profit decreased by 9.11%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.47% q-o-q & increased by 13.41% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 4.25% q-o-q & decreased by 50.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.41 for Q4 which decreased by 17.43% Y-o-Y.

Elgi Equipments has delivered 2.53% return in the last 1 week, 24.78% return in last 6 months and 19.81% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Elgi Equipments has a market cap of ₹20642.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹714.2 & ₹463 respectively.

As of 28 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 28 May, 2024 was to Sell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elgi Equipments Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 865.94 821.83 +5.37% 835.74 +3.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 169.66 168.87 +0.47% 149.6 +13.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 19.98 19.48 +2.51% 19.5 +2.46% Total Operating Expense 760.69 711.92 +6.85% 622.46 +22.21% Operating Income 105.25 109.91 -4.25% 213.27 -50.65% Net Income Before Taxes 110.11 114.32 -3.68% 230.61 -52.25% Net Income 76.24 83.88 -9.11% 170.1 -55.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.41 2.65 -9.06% 2.92 -17.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹76.24Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹865.94Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!