Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Elgi Equipments Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 55.18% YOY

Elgi Equipments Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 55.18% YOY

Livemint

Elgi Equipments Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.61% YoY & profit decreased by 55.18% YoY

Elgi Equipments Q4 Results Live

Elgi Equipments Q4 Results Live : Elgi Equipments declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.61% & the profit decreased by 55.18% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.37% and the profit decreased by 9.11%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.47% q-o-q & increased by 13.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.25% q-o-q & decreased by 50.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.41 for Q4 which decreased by 17.43% Y-o-Y.

Elgi Equipments has delivered 2.53% return in the last 1 week, 24.78% return in last 6 months and 19.81% YTD return.

Currently the Elgi Equipments has a market cap of 20642.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of 714.2 & 463 respectively.

As of 28 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 28 May, 2024 was to Sell.

Elgi Equipments Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue865.94821.83+5.37%835.74+3.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total169.66168.87+0.47%149.6+13.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization19.9819.48+2.51%19.5+2.46%
Total Operating Expense760.69711.92+6.85%622.46+22.21%
Operating Income105.25109.91-4.25%213.27-50.65%
Net Income Before Taxes110.11114.32-3.68%230.61-52.25%
Net Income76.2483.88-9.11%170.1-55.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.412.65-9.06%2.92-17.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹76.24Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹865.94Cr

