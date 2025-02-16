Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Elgi Rubber Company Q3 Results 2025:Elgi Rubber Company declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant decline in their financial performance. The topline decreased by 3.41% year-over-year, with the company facing a loss of ₹3.5 crore, representing an increase of 82.29% compared to the previous year. Revenue stood at ₹91.48 crore, reflecting challenges in the current market environment.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 7.3%, although the loss was reduced by 15.25%, indicating some operational improvements.
An analysis of the company's expenses reveals a positive trend; Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decrease of 15.93% quarter-on-quarter and a significant reduction of 42.36% year-on-year.
On a brighter note, the operating income surged by 884.81% quarter-on-quarter and 475.76% year-on-year, highlighting some potential for recovery despite overall losses.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is recorded at ₹-0.71, a sharp decline of 86.84% year-on-year, raising concerns among investors regarding profitability.
Elgi Rubber Company has faced a challenging week, delivering a -20.5% return in the last week, -16.05% return over the past six months, and an alarming -41.23% year-to-date return.
Currently, Elgi Rubber Company holds a market capitalization of ₹400.15 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹154.98 and a low of ₹44.7, indicating significant volatility in its stock performance.
Elgi Rubber Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|91.48
|98.68
|-7.3%
|94.71
|-3.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.41
|17.14
|-15.93%
|25
|-42.36%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.07
|6.87
|-40.76%
|6.18
|-34.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|85.27
|99.47
|-14.28%
|96.36
|-11.51%
|Operating Income
|6.2
|-0.79
|+884.81%
|-1.65
|+475.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.81
|-4.54
|+38.11%
|-2.33
|-20.6%
|Net Income
|-3.5
|-4.13
|+15.25%
|-1.92
|-82.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.71
|-0.82
|+13.41%
|-0.38
|-86.84%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
