Elgi Rubber Company Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 82.29% YOY, loss at ₹3.5 crore and revenue at ₹91.48 crore

Elgi Rubber Company Q3 Results 2025:Elgi Rubber Company declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant decline in their financial performance. The topline decreased by 3.41% year-over-year, with the company facing a loss of ₹3.5 crore, representing an increase of 82.29% compared to the previous year. Revenue stood at ₹91.48 crore, reflecting challenges in the current market environment.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 7.3%, although the loss was reduced by 15.25%, indicating some operational improvements.

Elgi Rubber Company Q3 Results

An analysis of the company's expenses reveals a positive trend; Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decrease of 15.93% quarter-on-quarter and a significant reduction of 42.36% year-on-year.

On a brighter note, the operating income surged by 884.81% quarter-on-quarter and 475.76% year-on-year, highlighting some potential for recovery despite overall losses.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is recorded at ₹-0.71, a sharp decline of 86.84% year-on-year, raising concerns among investors regarding profitability.

Elgi Rubber Company has faced a challenging week, delivering a -20.5% return in the last week, -16.05% return over the past six months, and an alarming -41.23% year-to-date return.

Currently, Elgi Rubber Company holds a market capitalization of ₹400.15 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹154.98 and a low of ₹44.7, indicating significant volatility in its stock performance.

Elgi Rubber Company Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 91.48 98.68 -7.3% 94.71 -3.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.41 17.14 -15.93% 25 -42.36% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.07 6.87 -40.76% 6.18 -34.14% Total Operating Expense 85.27 99.47 -14.28% 96.36 -11.51% Operating Income 6.2 -0.79 +884.81% -1.65 +475.76% Net Income Before Taxes -2.81 -4.54 +38.11% -2.33 -20.6% Net Income -3.5 -4.13 +15.25% -1.92 -82.29% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.71 -0.82 +13.41% -0.38 -86.84%

