Elgi Rubber Company Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 82.29% YOY, loss at ₹3.5 crore and revenue at ₹91.48 crore

Published16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
Elgi Rubber Company Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Elgi Rubber Company Q3 Results 2025:Elgi Rubber Company declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant decline in their financial performance. The topline decreased by 3.41% year-over-year, with the company facing a loss of 3.5 crore, representing an increase of 82.29% compared to the previous year. Revenue stood at 91.48 crore, reflecting challenges in the current market environment.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 7.3%, although the loss was reduced by 15.25%, indicating some operational improvements.

Elgi Rubber Company Q3 Results

An analysis of the company's expenses reveals a positive trend; Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decrease of 15.93% quarter-on-quarter and a significant reduction of 42.36% year-on-year.

On a brighter note, the operating income surged by 884.81% quarter-on-quarter and 475.76% year-on-year, highlighting some potential for recovery despite overall losses.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is recorded at -0.71, a sharp decline of 86.84% year-on-year, raising concerns among investors regarding profitability.

Elgi Rubber Company has faced a challenging week, delivering a -20.5% return in the last week, -16.05% return over the past six months, and an alarming -41.23% year-to-date return.

Currently, Elgi Rubber Company holds a market capitalization of 400.15 crore, with a 52-week high of 154.98 and a low of 44.7, indicating significant volatility in its stock performance.

Elgi Rubber Company Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue91.4898.68-7.3%94.71-3.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.4117.14-15.93%25-42.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.076.87-40.76%6.18-34.14%
Total Operating Expense85.2799.47-14.28%96.36-11.51%
Operating Income6.2-0.79+884.81%-1.65+475.76%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.81-4.54+38.11%-2.33-20.6%
Net Income-3.5-4.13+15.25%-1.92-82.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.71-0.82+13.41%-0.38-86.84%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-3.5Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹91.48Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
