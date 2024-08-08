Elin Electronics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 56.92% YOY

Elin Electronics Q1 Results Live : Elin Electronics declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 15.66% & the profit increased by 56.92% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.67% and the profit increased by 67.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.91% q-o-q & increased by 23.22% Y-o-Y, indicating a focus on growth and expansion.

The operating income saw a significant increase of 52.75% q-o-q and 52.6% Y-o-Y, showcasing operational efficiency and effectiveness.

The EPS for Q1 is ₹1.24, which reflects a substantial increase of 56.96% Y-o-Y, indicating strong earnings growth.

Elin Electronics has delivered impressive returns, with 1.81% in the last 1 week, 23.77% in the last 6 months, and 37.54% YTD return, showcasing strong performance.

Currently, Elin Electronics has a market cap of ₹1009.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹221.8 & ₹129.3 respectively, demonstrating solid market presence.

As of 08 Aug, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating, indicating positive sentiment and confidence in the company's performance.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024, was to Strong Buy, further underlining the positive outlook for Elin Electronics.

Elin Electronics Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 293.58 277.83 +5.67% 253.83 +15.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 42.87 37.97 +12.91% 34.79 +23.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.71 7.47 -23.57% 4.85 +17.72% Total Operating Expense 286.04 272.89 +4.82% 248.89 +14.93% Operating Income 7.55 4.94 +52.75% 4.95 +52.6% Net Income Before Taxes 8.06 5.11 +57.86% 4.93 +63.46% Net Income 5.92 3.54 +67.2% 3.77 +56.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.24 0.74 +67.57% 0.79 +56.96%