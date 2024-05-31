Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Elpro International Q4 results : profit at 24.03Cr, Revenue increased by 125.22% YoY

Elpro International Q4 results : profit at ₹24.03Cr, Revenue increased by 125.22% YoY

Livemint

Elpro International Q4 Results Live

Elpro International Q4 Results Live : Elpro International declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 125.22% & the profit came at 24.03cr. It is noteworthy that Elpro International had declared a loss of 0.32cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 100.87%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.68% q-o-q & increased by 7.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 63.78% q-o-q & decreased by 6.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.42 for Q4 which increased by 7573.68% Y-o-Y.

Elpro International has delivered -2.22% return in the last 1 week, -5.89% return in the last 6 months, and -0.09% YTD return.

Currently, Elpro International has a market cap of 1475.32 Cr and 52wk high/low of 99.9 & 54.5 respectively.

Elpro International Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue113.3456.43+100.87%50.33+125.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.860.72+18.68%0.8+7.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.421.34+5.8%1.24+15.08%
Total Operating Expense99.7918.99+425.34%35.75+179.09%
Operating Income13.5637.43-63.78%14.57-6.97%
Net Income Before Taxes25.9231.85-18.64%8.59+201.75%
Net Income24.0323.72+1.28%-0.32+7548.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.421.4+1.43%-0.02+7573.68%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹24.03Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹113.34Cr

