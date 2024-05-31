Elpro International Q4 results : profit at ₹24.03Cr, Revenue increased by 125.22% YoY

Elpro International Q4 results : Revenue increased by 125.22% YoY & profit at ₹ 24.03Cr

Elpro International Q4 Results Live : Elpro International declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 125.22% & the profit came at ₹24.03cr. It is noteworthy that Elpro International had declared a loss of ₹0.32cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 100.87%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.68% q-o-q & increased by 7.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 63.78% q-o-q & decreased by 6.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.42 for Q4 which increased by 7573.68% Y-o-Y.

Elpro International has delivered -2.22% return in the last 1 week, -5.89% return in the last 6 months, and -0.09% YTD return.

Currently, Elpro International has a market cap of ₹1475.32 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹99.9 & ₹54.5 respectively.

Elpro International Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 113.34 56.43 +100.87% 50.33 +125.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.86 0.72 +18.68% 0.8 +7.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.42 1.34 +5.8% 1.24 +15.08% Total Operating Expense 99.79 18.99 +425.34% 35.75 +179.09% Operating Income 13.56 37.43 -63.78% 14.57 -6.97% Net Income Before Taxes 25.92 31.85 -18.64% 8.59 +201.75% Net Income 24.03 23.72 +1.28% -0.32 +7548.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.42 1.4 +1.43% -0.02 +7573.68%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹24.03Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹113.34Cr

