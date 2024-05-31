Elpro International Q4 results : profit at ₹24.03Cr, Revenue increased by 125.22% YoY

Elpro International Q4 Results Live : Elpro International declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 125.22% & the profit came at ₹24.03cr. It is noteworthy that Elpro International had declared a loss of ₹0.32cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 100.87%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.68% q-o-q & increased by 7.68% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 63.78% q-o-q & decreased by 6.97% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.42 for Q4 which increased by 7573.68% Y-o-Y.
Elpro International has delivered -2.22% return in the last 1 week, -5.89% return in the last 6 months, and -0.09% YTD return.
Currently, Elpro International has a market cap of ₹1475.32 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹99.9 & ₹54.5 respectively.
Elpro International Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|113.34
|56.43
|+100.87%
|50.33
|+125.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.86
|0.72
|+18.68%
|0.8
|+7.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.42
|1.34
|+5.8%
|1.24
|+15.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|99.79
|18.99
|+425.34%
|35.75
|+179.09%
|Operating Income
|13.56
|37.43
|-63.78%
|14.57
|-6.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|25.92
|31.85
|-18.64%
|8.59
|+201.75%
|Net Income
|24.03
|23.72
|+1.28%
|-0.32
|+7548.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.42
|1.4
|+1.43%
|-0.02
|+7573.68%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹24.03Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹113.34Cr
