Emami consolidated net profit declines 59% in March quarter

“Emami also recognised the importance of health & hygiene, which was the need of the hour and launched BoroPlus advanced anti-germ hand sanitizer in April 2020, bringing an effective product to consumers in the midst of the pandemic during the lockdown. This was followed by the launch of an Ayurvedic Sanitizer under the Zandu brand. The company has also recently expanded BoroPlus range of hygiene products to antiseptic & moisturizing soaps and handwashes in two variants."