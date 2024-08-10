Emami Paper Mills Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 862.41% YoY

Emami Paper Mills Q1 Results Live : Emami Paper Mills declared their Q1 results on 09 August 2024, revealing a remarkable profit surge of 862.41% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company's topline saw a slight decline of 2.87% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Emami Paper Mills showed a revenue growth of 3.97%. Despite this, profits decreased significantly by 52.92%, indicating some volatility in the company's quarterly performance.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen by 4.57% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 2.62% YoY. This indicates higher costs in managing day-to-day operations.

Operating income for Q1 was down by 36.32% QoQ but saw a substantial increase of 46.71% YoY. This mixed performance reflects varying operational efficiencies over different periods.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.61, marking a significant increase of 632.35% YoY. This impressive growth in EPS highlights the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

Over the past week, Emami Paper Mills has delivered a return of -2.26%. Over the last six months, the return was -2.82%, while the Year-To-Date (YTD) return stands at a positive 12.96%. This indicates a mixed performance in the stock market over different timeframes.

As of now, Emami Paper Mills has a market capitalization of ₹812.2 Crores. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹151.9 and a 52-week low of ₹100.55, showcasing a considerable range of price movements over the year.

Emami Paper Mills Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 503.69 484.47 +3.97% 518.59 -2.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 56.31 53.85 +4.57% 54.87 +2.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.56 20.93 -39.99% 13.61 -7.71% Total Operating Expense 472.25 435.1 +8.54% 497.16 -5.01% Operating Income 31.44 49.37 -36.32% 21.43 +46.71% Net Income Before Taxes 17.46 35.4 -50.68% 1.78 +880.9% Net Income 12.8 27.19 -52.92% 1.33 +862.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.61 3.42 -52.92% 0.22 +632.35%