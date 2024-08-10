Emami Paper Mills Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 862.41% YoY

Emami Paper Mills Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 2.87% YoY & profit increased by 862.41% YoY

Published10 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Emami Paper Mills Q1 Results Live : Emami Paper Mills declared their Q1 results on 09 August 2024, revealing a remarkable profit surge of 862.41% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company's topline saw a slight decline of 2.87% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Emami Paper Mills showed a revenue growth of 3.97%. Despite this, profits decreased significantly by 52.92%, indicating some volatility in the company's quarterly performance.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen by 4.57% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 2.62% YoY. This indicates higher costs in managing day-to-day operations.

Operating income for Q1 was down by 36.32% QoQ but saw a substantial increase of 46.71% YoY. This mixed performance reflects varying operational efficiencies over different periods.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.61, marking a significant increase of 632.35% YoY. This impressive growth in EPS highlights the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

Over the past week, Emami Paper Mills has delivered a return of -2.26%. Over the last six months, the return was -2.82%, while the Year-To-Date (YTD) return stands at a positive 12.96%. This indicates a mixed performance in the stock market over different timeframes.

As of now, Emami Paper Mills has a market capitalization of 812.2 Crores. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 151.9 and a 52-week low of 100.55, showcasing a considerable range of price movements over the year.

Emami Paper Mills Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue503.69484.47+3.97%518.59-2.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total56.3153.85+4.57%54.87+2.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.5620.93-39.99%13.61-7.71%
Total Operating Expense472.25435.1+8.54%497.16-5.01%
Operating Income31.4449.37-36.32%21.43+46.71%
Net Income Before Taxes17.4635.4-50.68%1.78+880.9%
Net Income12.827.19-52.92%1.33+862.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.613.42-52.92%0.22+632.35%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
