Emami Paper Mills Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 862.41% YoY

Emami Paper Mills Q1 Results Live : Emami Paper Mills declared their Q1 results on 09 August 2024, revealing a remarkable profit surge of 862.41% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company's topline saw a slight decline of 2.87% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Emami Paper Mills showed a revenue growth of 3.97%. Despite this, profits decreased significantly by 52.92%, indicating some volatility in the company's quarterly performance.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen by 4.57% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 2.62% YoY. This indicates higher costs in managing day-to-day operations.
Operating income for Q1 was down by 36.32% QoQ but saw a substantial increase of 46.71% YoY. This mixed performance reflects varying operational efficiencies over different periods.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.61, marking a significant increase of 632.35% YoY. This impressive growth in EPS highlights the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.
Over the past week, Emami Paper Mills has delivered a return of -2.26%. Over the last six months, the return was -2.82%, while the Year-To-Date (YTD) return stands at a positive 12.96%. This indicates a mixed performance in the stock market over different timeframes.
As of now, Emami Paper Mills has a market capitalization of ₹812.2 Crores. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹151.9 and a 52-week low of ₹100.55, showcasing a considerable range of price movements over the year.
Emami Paper Mills Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|503.69
|484.47
|+3.97%
|518.59
|-2.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|56.31
|53.85
|+4.57%
|54.87
|+2.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.56
|20.93
|-39.99%
|13.61
|-7.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|472.25
|435.1
|+8.54%
|497.16
|-5.01%
|Operating Income
|31.44
|49.37
|-36.32%
|21.43
|+46.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|17.46
|35.4
|-50.68%
|1.78
|+880.9%
|Net Income
|12.8
|27.19
|-52.92%
|1.33
|+862.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.61
|3.42
|-52.92%
|0.22
|+632.35%
