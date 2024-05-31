Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Emami Paper Mills Q4 results : profit at 27.19Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.05% YoY

Emami Paper Mills Q4 results : profit at ₹27.19Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.05% YoY

Livemint

Emami Paper Mills Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 9.05% YoY & profit at 27.19Cr

Emami Paper Mills Q4 Results Live

Emami Paper Mills Q4 Results Live : Emami Paper Mills declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.05% & the profit came at 27.19cr. It is noteworthy that Emami Paper Mills had declared a loss of 11.28cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.9% q-o-q & increased by 0.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27.61% q-o-q & increased by 1898.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.42 for Q4 which increased by 257.09% Y-o-Y.

Emami Paper Mills has delivered 1.13% return in the last 1 week, -13.39% return in the last 6 months, and -5.6% YTD return.

Currently, Emami Paper Mills has a market cap of 678.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 150 & 107.1 respectively.

Emami Paper Mills Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue484.47493.5-1.83%532.7-9.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total53.8551.83+3.9%53.34+0.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.9313.24+58.08%17.29+21.05%
Total Operating Expense435.1425.3+2.3%530.23-17.94%
Operating Income49.3768.2-27.61%2.47+1898.79%
Net Income Before Taxes35.452.8-32.95%-15.51+328.24%
Net Income27.1939.37-30.94%-11.28+341.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.424.96-31.05%-2.18+257.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹27.19Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹484.47Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.