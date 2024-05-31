Emami Paper Mills Q4 results : profit at ₹27.19Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.05% YoY

Emami Paper Mills Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 9.05% YoY & profit at ₹ 27.19Cr

Emami Paper Mills Q4 Results Live : Emami Paper Mills declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.05% & the profit came at ₹27.19cr. It is noteworthy that Emami Paper Mills had declared a loss of ₹11.28cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.9% q-o-q & increased by 0.96% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 27.61% q-o-q & increased by 1898.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.42 for Q4 which increased by 257.09% Y-o-Y.

Emami Paper Mills has delivered 1.13% return in the last 1 week, -13.39% return in the last 6 months, and -5.6% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Emami Paper Mills has a market cap of ₹678.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹150 & ₹107.1 respectively.

Emami Paper Mills Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 484.47 493.5 -1.83% 532.7 -9.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 53.85 51.83 +3.9% 53.34 +0.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.93 13.24 +58.08% 17.29 +21.05% Total Operating Expense 435.1 425.3 +2.3% 530.23 -17.94% Operating Income 49.37 68.2 -27.61% 2.47 +1898.79% Net Income Before Taxes 35.4 52.8 -32.95% -15.51 +328.24% Net Income 27.19 39.37 -30.94% -11.28 +341.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.42 4.96 -31.05% -2.18 +257.09%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹27.19Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹484.47Cr

