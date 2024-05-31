Emami Paper Mills Q4 results : profit at ₹27.19Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.05% YoY

Emami Paper Mills Q4 Results Live : Emami Paper Mills declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.05% & the profit came at ₹27.19cr. It is noteworthy that Emami Paper Mills had declared a loss of ₹11.28cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.83%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.9% q-o-q & increased by 0.96% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 27.61% q-o-q & increased by 1898.79% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.42 for Q4 which increased by 257.09% Y-o-Y.
Emami Paper Mills has delivered 1.13% return in the last 1 week, -13.39% return in the last 6 months, and -5.6% YTD return.
Currently, Emami Paper Mills has a market cap of ₹678.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹150 & ₹107.1 respectively.
Emami Paper Mills Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|484.47
|493.5
|-1.83%
|532.7
|-9.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|53.85
|51.83
|+3.9%
|53.34
|+0.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.93
|13.24
|+58.08%
|17.29
|+21.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|435.1
|425.3
|+2.3%
|530.23
|-17.94%
|Operating Income
|49.37
|68.2
|-27.61%
|2.47
|+1898.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|35.4
|52.8
|-32.95%
|-15.51
|+328.24%
|Net Income
|27.19
|39.37
|-30.94%
|-11.28
|+341.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.42
|4.96
|-31.05%
|-2.18
|+257.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹27.19Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹484.47Cr
