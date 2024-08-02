Emami Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.83% YOY

Emami Q1 Results Live : Emami declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 9.74% & the profit increased by 10.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.66% and the profit increased by 2.51%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.89% q-o-q & increased by 16.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.58% q-o-q & increased by 19.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.5 for Q1 which increased by 11.82% Y-o-Y.

Emami has delivered 2.2% return in the last 1 week, 65.28% return in last 6 months and 46.18% YTD return.

Currently the Emami has a market cap of ₹35659.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹849.5 & ₹417.1 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 25 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Emami Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 906.07 891.24 +1.66% 825.66 +9.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 294.75 270.68 +8.89% 253.28 +16.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 44.43 48 -7.44% 46 -3.41% Total Operating Expense 733.99 728.26 +0.79% 681.65 +7.68% Operating Income 172.08 162.98 +5.58% 144.01 +19.49% Net Income Before Taxes 178.38 169.23 +5.41% 149.65 +19.2% Net Income 152.64 148.9 +2.51% 137.72 +10.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.5 3.41 +2.64% 3.13 +11.82%