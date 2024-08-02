Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Emami Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.83% YOY

Emami Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.83% YOY

Livemint

Emami Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.74% YoY & profit increased by 10.83% YoY

Emami Q1 Results Live

Emami Q1 Results Live : Emami declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 9.74% & the profit increased by 10.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.66% and the profit increased by 2.51%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.89% q-o-q & increased by 16.37% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was up by 5.58% q-o-q & increased by 19.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.5 for Q1 which increased by 11.82% Y-o-Y.

Emami has delivered 2.2% return in the last 1 week, 65.28% return in last 6 months and 46.18% YTD return.

Currently the Emami has a market cap of 35659.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of 849.5 & 417.1 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 25 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Emami Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue906.07891.24+1.66%825.66+9.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total294.75270.68+8.89%253.28+16.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization44.4348-7.44%46-3.41%
Total Operating Expense733.99728.26+0.79%681.65+7.68%
Operating Income172.08162.98+5.58%144.01+19.49%
Net Income Before Taxes178.38169.23+5.41%149.65+19.2%
Net Income152.64148.9+2.51%137.72+10.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.53.41+2.64%3.13+11.82%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹152.64Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹906.07Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.