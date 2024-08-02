Emami Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.83% YOY

Emami Q1 Results Live : Emami declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 9.74% & the profit increased by 10.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.66% and the profit increased by 2.51%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.89% q-o-q & increased by 16.37% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 5.58% q-o-q & increased by 19.49% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.5 for Q1 which increased by 11.82% Y-o-Y.
Emami has delivered 2.2% return in the last 1 week, 65.28% return in last 6 months and 46.18% YTD return.
Currently the Emami has a market cap of ₹35659.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹849.5 & ₹417.1 respectively.
As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 25 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Emami Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|906.07
|891.24
|+1.66%
|825.66
|+9.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|294.75
|270.68
|+8.89%
|253.28
|+16.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|44.43
|48
|-7.44%
|46
|-3.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|733.99
|728.26
|+0.79%
|681.65
|+7.68%
|Operating Income
|172.08
|162.98
|+5.58%
|144.01
|+19.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|178.38
|169.23
|+5.41%
|149.65
|+19.2%
|Net Income
|152.64
|148.9
|+2.51%
|137.72
|+10.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.5
|3.41
|+2.64%
|3.13
|+11.82%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹152.64Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹906.07Cr
