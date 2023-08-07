comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 15:14:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 -0.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 568.15 -0.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.35 -0.85%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.95 0.02%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,392.65 1.03%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Emami Q1 Results: Net profit rises 86.5% on year to 137.72 crore
Back

Emami Ltd on Monday reported an 86.5% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (profit attributable to equityholders of the parent) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to 137.72 crore. The company had reported a profit of 73.83 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was down 4.6% from 144.43 crore in Q4FY23. Emami shares opened at 449.60 apiece on BSE.

 

(more to come)

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 03:21 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout