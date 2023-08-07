Emami Q1 Results: Net profit rises 86.5% on year to 137.72 crore

Emami Ltd on Monday reported an 86.5% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (profit attributable to equityholders of the parent) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹137.72 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹73.83 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was down 4.6% from ₹144.43 crore in Q4FY23. Emami shares opened at ₹449.60 apiece on BSE.

