Emami Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.14% YOY

Emami Q2 Results Live : Emami declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 2.97% year-over-year, while profit surged by 19.14%. Despite these positive annual figures, the company's revenue experienced a slight decline of 1.71% compared to the previous quarter, although profit rose significantly by 39.32%.
In terms of operational efficiency, the company reported a noteworthy decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which fell by 12.27% quarter-over-quarter but saw a slight increase of 0.98% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses contributed positively to the company's overall profitability.
Emami also reported an impressive operating income growth of 19.61% from the previous quarter and a 9.72% increase year-over-year. Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.87, reflecting a 19.07% year-over-year rise, reinforcing the company's strong financial performance.
In the stock market, Emami has faced a -4.59% return over the last week, yet it has delivered a remarkable 27.49% return over the past six months and a 19.04% return year-to-date. The company's current market capitalization is ₹29,293.52 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹860 and a low of ₹417.1.
Analyst sentiment towards Emami appears cautiously optimistic. As of November 8, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, only 1 has issued a Sell rating, while 6 have recommended holding, 9 analysts rated it as a Buy, and another 9 analysts gave a Strong Buy recommendation. The consensus recommendation currently stands at Buy, indicating positive outlook among market watchers.
Emami Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|890.59
|906.07
|-1.71%
|864.87
|+2.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|258.59
|294.75
|-12.27%
|256.07
|+0.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|44.65
|44.43
|+0.5%
|46.09
|-3.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|684.77
|733.99
|-6.71%
|677.29
|+1.1%
|Operating Income
|205.82
|172.08
|+19.61%
|187.58
|+9.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|220.43
|178.38
|+23.57%
|195.82
|+12.57%
|Net Income
|212.66
|152.64
|+39.32%
|178.5
|+19.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.87
|3.5
|+39.14%
|4.09
|+19.07%
