Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Emami Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.14% YOY

Emami Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.14% YOY

Emami Q2 Results Live

Emami Q2 Results Live : Emami declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 2.97% year-over-year, while profit surged by 19.14%. Despite these positive annual figures, the company's revenue experienced a slight decline of 1.71% compared to the previous quarter, although profit rose significantly by 39.32%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the company reported a noteworthy decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which fell by 12.27% quarter-over-quarter but saw a slight increase of 0.98% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses contributed positively to the company's overall profitability.

Emami also reported an impressive operating income growth of 19.61% from the previous quarter and a 9.72% increase year-over-year. Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.87, reflecting a 19.07% year-over-year rise, reinforcing the company's strong financial performance.

In the stock market, Emami has faced a -4.59% return over the last week, yet it has delivered a remarkable 27.49% return over the past six months and a 19.04% return year-to-date. The company's current market capitalization is 29,293.52 crore, with a 52-week high of 860 and a low of 417.1.

Analyst sentiment towards Emami appears cautiously optimistic. As of November 8, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, only 1 has issued a Sell rating, while 6 have recommended holding, 9 analysts rated it as a Buy, and another 9 analysts gave a Strong Buy recommendation. The consensus recommendation currently stands at Buy, indicating positive outlook among market watchers.

Emami Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue890.59906.07-1.71%864.87+2.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total258.59294.75-12.27%256.07+0.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization44.6544.43+0.5%46.09-3.12%
Total Operating Expense684.77733.99-6.71%677.29+1.1%
Operating Income205.82172.08+19.61%187.58+9.72%
Net Income Before Taxes220.43178.38+23.57%195.82+12.57%
Net Income212.66152.64+39.32%178.5+19.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.873.5+39.14%4.09+19.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹212.66Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹890.59Cr

