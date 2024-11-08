Emami Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.14% YOY

Emami Q2 Results Live : Emami declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 2.97% year-over-year, while profit surged by 19.14%. Despite these positive annual figures, the company's revenue experienced a slight decline of 1.71% compared to the previous quarter, although profit rose significantly by 39.32%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of operational efficiency, the company reported a noteworthy decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which fell by 12.27% quarter-over-quarter but saw a slight increase of 0.98% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses contributed positively to the company's overall profitability.

Emami also reported an impressive operating income growth of 19.61% from the previous quarter and a 9.72% increase year-over-year. Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.87, reflecting a 19.07% year-over-year rise, reinforcing the company's strong financial performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the stock market, Emami has faced a -4.59% return over the last week, yet it has delivered a remarkable 27.49% return over the past six months and a 19.04% return year-to-date. The company's current market capitalization is ₹29,293.52 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹860 and a low of ₹417.1.

Analyst sentiment towards Emami appears cautiously optimistic. As of November 8, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, only 1 has issued a Sell rating, while 6 have recommended holding, 9 analysts rated it as a Buy, and another 9 analysts gave a Strong Buy recommendation. The consensus recommendation currently stands at Buy, indicating positive outlook among market watchers.

Emami Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 890.59 906.07 -1.71% 864.87 +2.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 258.59 294.75 -12.27% 256.07 +0.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 44.65 44.43 +0.5% 46.09 -3.12% Total Operating Expense 684.77 733.99 -6.71% 677.29 +1.1% Operating Income 205.82 172.08 +19.61% 187.58 +9.72% Net Income Before Taxes 220.43 178.38 +23.57% 195.82 +12.57% Net Income 212.66 152.64 +39.32% 178.5 +19.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.87 3.5 +39.14% 4.09 +19.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹212.66Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹890.59Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}