Emami Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 8.97% YoY

Emami declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.38% & the profit increased by 8.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.2% and the profit increased by 44.77%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.58% q-o-q & increased by 8.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 40.29% q-o-q & increased by 6.54% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.05 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 12.62% Y-o-Y.
Emami has delivered -2.6% return in the last 1 week, -5.52% return in the last 6 months, and -13.85% YTD return.
Currently, Emami has a market cap of ₹21,198.62 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹588.6 & ₹340.55 respectively.
As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹4.0. The record date for the dividend is 19 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024.
Emami Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|996.32
|864.87
|+15.2%
|982.72
|+1.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|267.81
|256.07
|+4.58%
|246.69
|+8.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|45.81
|46.09
|-0.61%
|47.24
|-3.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|733.16
|677.29
|+8.25%
|735.71
|-0.35%
|Operating Income
|263.16
|187.58
|+40.29%
|247.01
|+6.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|276.13
|195.82
|+41.01%
|251.48
|+9.8%
|Net Income
|258.41
|178.5
|+44.77%
|237.13
|+8.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.05
|4.09
|+47.86%
|5.37
|+12.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹258.41Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹996.32Cr
