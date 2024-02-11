Hello User
Emami Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 8.97% YoY

Emami Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 8.97% YoY

Livemint

Emami Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 1.38% YoY & Profit Increased by 8.97% YoY

Emami Q3 FY24 Results Live

Emami declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.38% & the profit increased by 8.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.2% and the profit increased by 44.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.58% q-o-q & increased by 8.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 40.29% q-o-q & increased by 6.54% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.05 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 12.62% Y-o-Y.

Emami has delivered -2.6% return in the last 1 week, -5.52% return in the last 6 months, and -13.85% YTD return.

Currently, Emami has a market cap of 21,198.62 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 588.6 & 340.55 respectively.

As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 4.0. The record date for the dividend is 19 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024.

Emami Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue996.32864.87+15.2%982.72+1.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total267.81256.07+4.58%246.69+8.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization45.8146.09-0.61%47.24-3.03%
Total Operating Expense733.16677.29+8.25%735.71-0.35%
Operating Income263.16187.58+40.29%247.01+6.54%
Net Income Before Taxes276.13195.82+41.01%251.48+9.8%
Net Income258.41178.5+44.77%237.13+8.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.054.09+47.86%5.37+12.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹258.41Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹996.32Cr

