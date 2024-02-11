Emami Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 8.97% YoY

Emami declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.38% & the profit increased by 8.97% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.2% and the profit increased by 44.77%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.58% q-o-q & increased by 8.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 40.29% q-o-q & increased by 6.54% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹6.05 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 12.62% Y-o-Y.

Emami has delivered -2.6% return in the last 1 week, -5.52% return in the last 6 months, and -13.85% YTD return.

Currently, Emami has a market cap of ₹21,198.62 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹588.6 & ₹340.55 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹4.0. The record date for the dividend is 19 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Emami Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 996.32 864.87 +15.2% 982.72 +1.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 267.81 256.07 +4.58% 246.69 +8.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 45.81 46.09 -0.61% 47.24 -3.03% Total Operating Expense 733.16 677.29 +8.25% 735.71 -0.35% Operating Income 263.16 187.58 +40.29% 247.01 +6.54% Net Income Before Taxes 276.13 195.82 +41.01% 251.48 +9.8% Net Income 258.41 178.5 +44.77% 237.13 +8.97% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.05 4.09 +47.86% 5.37 +12.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹258.41Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹996.32Cr

