Emami Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 7.96% YOY, profit at ₹278.99 crore and revenue at ₹1049.48 crore

Emami Q3 Results 2025:Emami declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 5.34% year-over-year. The company's profit rose by 7.96% YoY, reaching ₹278.99 crore, while revenue stood at ₹1049.48 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Emami's revenue grew significantly by 17.84%, and profit saw an impressive increase of 31.19%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.45% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 7.61% year-over-year.

The operating income showed a robust performance, up by 42.4% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 11.37% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was reported at ₹6.39, marking a 5.62% increase compared to the previous year.

Despite these positive results, Emami has faced challenges in the market, delivering a -4.45% return in the last week, -32.99% return over the past six months, and -10.94% year-to-date.

As of 28 Jan, 2025, Emami has a market capitalization of ₹23354.93 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹860 and a low of ₹417.1. Out of 25 analysts covering the company, there is a mix of sentiments with 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings, and 10 strong buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 28 Jan, 2025, is to buy, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future performance.

Emami Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1049.48 890.59 +17.84% 996.32 +5.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 288.19 258.59 +11.45% 267.81 +7.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 45.6 44.65 +2.13% 45.81 -0.46% Total Operating Expense 756.39 684.77 +10.46% 733.16 +3.17% Operating Income 293.09 205.82 +42.4% 263.16 +11.37% Net Income Before Taxes 301.35 220.43 +36.71% 276.13 +9.13% Net Income 278.99 212.66 +31.19% 258.41 +7.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.39 4.87 +31.21% 6.05 +5.62%

