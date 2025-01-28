Emami Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 7.96% YOY, profit at ₹278.99 crore and revenue at ₹1049.48 crore

Emami Q3 Results 2025:Emami declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 5.34% year-over-year. The company's profit rose by 7.96% YoY, reaching ₹278.99 crore, while revenue stood at ₹1049.48 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Emami's revenue grew significantly by 17.84%, and profit saw an impressive increase of 31.19%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.45% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 7.61% year-over-year.
The operating income showed a robust performance, up by 42.4% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 11.37% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was reported at ₹6.39, marking a 5.62% increase compared to the previous year.
Despite these positive results, Emami has faced challenges in the market, delivering a -4.45% return in the last week, -32.99% return over the past six months, and -10.94% year-to-date.
As of 28 Jan, 2025, Emami has a market capitalization of ₹23354.93 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹860 and a low of ₹417.1. Out of 25 analysts covering the company, there is a mix of sentiments with 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings, and 10 strong buy ratings.
The consensus recommendation as of 28 Jan, 2025, is to buy, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future performance.
Emami Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1049.48
|890.59
|+17.84%
|996.32
|+5.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|288.19
|258.59
|+11.45%
|267.81
|+7.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|45.6
|44.65
|+2.13%
|45.81
|-0.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|756.39
|684.77
|+10.46%
|733.16
|+3.17%
|Operating Income
|293.09
|205.82
|+42.4%
|263.16
|+11.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|301.35
|220.43
|+36.71%
|276.13
|+9.13%
|Net Income
|278.99
|212.66
|+31.19%
|258.41
|+7.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.39
|4.87
|+31.21%
|6.05
|+5.62%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹278.99Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹1049.48Cr