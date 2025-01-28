Emami Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 7.96% YOY, profit at ₹278.99 crore and revenue at ₹1049.48 crore

Emami Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 5.34% YoY & profit increased by 7.96% YoY, profit at 278.99 crore and revenue at 1049.48 crore

Livemint
Published28 Jan 2025, 11:48 AM IST
Advertisement
Emami Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025
Emami Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025

Emami Q3 Results 2025:Emami declared their Q3 results on 27 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 5.34% year-over-year. The company's profit rose by 7.96% YoY, reaching 278.99 crore, while revenue stood at 1049.48 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Emami's revenue grew significantly by 17.84%, and profit saw an impressive increase of 31.19%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.45% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 7.61% year-over-year.

Emami Q3 Results

Advertisement

The operating income showed a robust performance, up by 42.4% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 11.37% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was reported at 6.39, marking a 5.62% increase compared to the previous year.

Despite these positive results, Emami has faced challenges in the market, delivering a -4.45% return in the last week, -32.99% return over the past six months, and -10.94% year-to-date.

As of 28 Jan, 2025, Emami has a market capitalization of 23354.93 crore, with a 52-week high of 860 and a low of 417.1. Out of 25 analysts covering the company, there is a mix of sentiments with 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings, and 10 strong buy ratings.

Advertisement

The consensus recommendation as of 28 Jan, 2025, is to buy, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future performance.

Emami Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1049.48890.59+17.84%996.32+5.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total288.19258.59+11.45%267.81+7.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization45.644.65+2.13%45.81-0.46%
Total Operating Expense756.39684.77+10.46%733.16+3.17%
Operating Income293.09205.82+42.4%263.16+11.37%
Net Income Before Taxes301.35220.43+36.71%276.13+9.13%
Net Income278.99212.66+31.19%258.41+7.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.394.87+31.21%6.05+5.62%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsEmami Q3 Results 2025 on 28 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 7.96% YOY, profit at ₹278.99 crore and revenue at ₹1049.48 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹278.99Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1049.48Cr

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 11:48 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts