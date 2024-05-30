Emami Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 3.09% YOY

Emami Q4 Results Live : Emami declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 6.61% & the profit increased by 3.09% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.55% and the profit decreased by 42.38%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.07% q-o-q & increased by 22.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 38.07% q-o-q & increased by 19.98% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.41 for Q4 which increased by 4.05% Y-o-Y.
Emami has delivered -2.07% return in the last 1 week, 4.62% return in the last 6 months, and -7.08% YTD return.
Currently, Emami has a market cap of ₹22866.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹588.6 & ₹371 respectively.
As of 30 May, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 30 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Emami Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|891.24
|996.32
|-10.55%
|835.95
|+6.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|270.68
|267.81
|+1.07%
|221.73
|+22.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|48
|45.81
|+4.78%
|63.97
|-24.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|728.26
|733.16
|-0.67%
|700.11
|+4.02%
|Operating Income
|162.98
|263.16
|-38.07%
|135.84
|+19.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|169.23
|276.13
|-38.71%
|147.87
|+14.45%
|Net Income
|148.9
|258.41
|-42.38%
|144.43
|+3.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.41
|6.05
|-43.61%
|3.28
|+4.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹148.9Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹891.24Cr
