Emami Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 3.09% YOY

Emami Q4 Results Live : Emami declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 6.61% & the profit increased by 3.09% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.55% and the profit decreased by 42.38%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.07% q-o-q & increased by 22.07% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 38.07% q-o-q & increased by 19.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.41 for Q4 which increased by 4.05% Y-o-Y.

Emami has delivered -2.07% return in the last 1 week, 4.62% return in the last 6 months, and -7.08% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Emami has a market cap of ₹22866.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹588.6 & ₹371 respectively.

As of 30 May, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 May, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Emami Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 891.24 996.32 -10.55% 835.95 +6.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 270.68 267.81 +1.07% 221.73 +22.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 48 45.81 +4.78% 63.97 -24.96% Total Operating Expense 728.26 733.16 -0.67% 700.11 +4.02% Operating Income 162.98 263.16 -38.07% 135.84 +19.98% Net Income Before Taxes 169.23 276.13 -38.71% 147.87 +14.45% Net Income 148.9 258.41 -42.38% 144.43 +3.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.41 6.05 -43.61% 3.28 +4.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹148.9Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹891.24Cr

