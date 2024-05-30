Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Emami Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 3.09% YOY

Emami Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 3.09% YOY

Livemint

Emami Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.61% YoY & profit increased by 3.09% YoY

Emami Q4 Results Live

Emami Q4 Results Live : Emami declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 6.61% & the profit increased by 3.09% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.55% and the profit decreased by 42.38%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.07% q-o-q & increased by 22.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 38.07% q-o-q & increased by 19.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.41 for Q4 which increased by 4.05% Y-o-Y.

Emami has delivered -2.07% return in the last 1 week, 4.62% return in the last 6 months, and -7.08% YTD return.

Currently, Emami has a market cap of 22866.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of 588.6 & 371 respectively.

As of 30 May, 2024, out of 25 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Emami Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue891.24996.32-10.55%835.95+6.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total270.68267.81+1.07%221.73+22.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization4845.81+4.78%63.97-24.96%
Total Operating Expense728.26733.16-0.67%700.11+4.02%
Operating Income162.98263.16-38.07%135.84+19.98%
Net Income Before Taxes169.23276.13-38.71%147.87+14.45%
Net Income148.9258.41-42.38%144.43+3.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.416.05-43.61%3.28+4.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹148.9Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹891.24Cr

