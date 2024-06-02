Emami Realty Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 360% YOY

Emami Realty Q4 Results Live : Emami Realty announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 33.65% decrease in revenue and a staggering 360% increase in losses compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also saw a 27.95% decline in revenue and a 317.44% increase in losses when compared to the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 23.58% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 7.92% year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 482.86% quarter-on-quarter and 120.93% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹-18.6, marking a 358.99% decrease year-on-year.
Emami Realty's stock performance has been lackluster, delivering -5.96% return in the last week, -6.4% return in the last 6 months, and -7.55% year-to-date return.
Currently, Emami Realty boasts a market cap of ₹382.03 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹152.15 and ₹64 respectively.
Emami Realty Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|17.45
|24.22
|-27.95%
|26.3
|-33.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.77
|3.86
|+23.58%
|5.18
|-7.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.33
|0.32
|+3.12%
|0.37
|-10.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|93.98
|37.35
|+151.62%
|60.94
|+54.22%
|Operating Income
|-76.53
|-13.13
|-482.86%
|-34.64
|-120.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-93.07
|-27.15
|-242.8%
|-24.05
|-286.99%
|Net Income
|-70.38
|-16.86
|-317.44%
|-15.3
|-360%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-18.6
|-4.46
|-317.04%
|-4.05
|-358.99%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-70.38Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹17.45Cr
