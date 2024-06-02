Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Emami Realty Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 360% YOY

Emami Realty Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 360% YOY

Livemint

Emami Realty Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 33.65% YoY & loss increased by 360% YoY

Emami Realty Q4 Results Live

Emami Realty Q4 Results Live : Emami Realty announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 33.65% decrease in revenue and a staggering 360% increase in losses compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also saw a 27.95% decline in revenue and a 317.44% increase in losses when compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 23.58% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 7.92% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 482.86% quarter-on-quarter and 120.93% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at -18.6, marking a 358.99% decrease year-on-year.

Emami Realty's stock performance has been lackluster, delivering -5.96% return in the last week, -6.4% return in the last 6 months, and -7.55% year-to-date return.

Currently, Emami Realty boasts a market cap of 382.03 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 152.15 and 64 respectively.

Emami Realty Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue17.4524.22-27.95%26.3-33.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.773.86+23.58%5.18-7.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.330.32+3.12%0.37-10.81%
Total Operating Expense93.9837.35+151.62%60.94+54.22%
Operating Income-76.53-13.13-482.86%-34.64-120.93%
Net Income Before Taxes-93.07-27.15-242.8%-24.05-286.99%
Net Income-70.38-16.86-317.44%-15.3-360%
Diluted Normalized EPS-18.6-4.46-317.04%-4.05-358.99%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-70.38Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹17.45Cr

