Emami Realty Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 360% YOY

Emami Realty Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 33.65% YoY & loss increased by 360% YoY

Emami Realty Q4 Results Live : Emami Realty announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 33.65% decrease in revenue and a staggering 360% increase in losses compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company also saw a 27.95% decline in revenue and a 317.44% increase in losses when compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 23.58% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 7.92% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 482.86% quarter-on-quarter and 120.93% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹-18.6, marking a 358.99% decrease year-on-year.

Emami Realty's stock performance has been lackluster, delivering -5.96% return in the last week, -6.4% return in the last 6 months, and -7.55% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Emami Realty boasts a market cap of ₹382.03 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹152.15 and ₹64 respectively.

Emami Realty Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 17.45 24.22 -27.95% 26.3 -33.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.77 3.86 +23.58% 5.18 -7.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.33 0.32 +3.12% 0.37 -10.81% Total Operating Expense 93.98 37.35 +151.62% 60.94 +54.22% Operating Income -76.53 -13.13 -482.86% -34.64 -120.93% Net Income Before Taxes -93.07 -27.15 -242.8% -24.05 -286.99% Net Income -70.38 -16.86 -317.44% -15.3 -360% Diluted Normalized EPS -18.6 -4.46 -317.04% -4.05 -358.99%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-70.38Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹17.45Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!