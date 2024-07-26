Embassy Office Parks REIT Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 23.62% YOY

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Embassy Office Parks REIT Q1 Results Live : Embassy Office Parks REIT declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 2.25% & the profit decreased by 23.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.24% and the profit decreased by 36.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 100.02% q-o-q & increased by 9.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 19.37% q-o-q & decreased by 2.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.87 for Q1 which decreased by 20.31% Y-o-Y.

Embassy Office Parks REIT has delivered 1.59% return in the last 1 week, 5.85% return in last 6 months and 14.02% YTD return.

Currently the Embassy Office Parks REIT has a market cap of 35089.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of 399 & 284 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Embassy Office Parks REIT Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue934.15945.85-1.24%913.56+2.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total113.2556.62+100.02%102.99+9.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization80.5379.94+0.73%79.85+0.84%
Total Operating Expense496.18402.67+23.22%462.81+7.21%
Operating Income437.98543.17-19.37%450.75-2.83%
Net Income Before Taxes200.46328.28-38.94%267.72-25.12%
Net Income178.76283.41-36.93%234.04-23.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.872.23-16.23%2.34-20.31%
FAQs
₹178.76Cr
₹934.15Cr
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 10:50 AM IST
