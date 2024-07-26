Embassy Office Parks REIT Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 23.62% YOY

Embassy Office Parks REIT Q1 Results Live : Embassy Office Parks REIT declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 2.25% & the profit decreased by 23.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.24% and the profit decreased by 36.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 100.02% q-o-q & increased by 9.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 19.37% q-o-q & decreased by 2.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.87 for Q1 which decreased by 20.31% Y-o-Y.

Embassy Office Parks REIT has delivered 1.59% return in the last 1 week, 5.85% return in last 6 months and 14.02% YTD return.

Currently the Embassy Office Parks REIT has a market cap of ₹35089.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹399 & ₹284 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Embassy Office Parks REIT Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 934.15 945.85 -1.24% 913.56 +2.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 113.25 56.62 +100.02% 102.99 +9.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 80.53 79.94 +0.73% 79.85 +0.84% Total Operating Expense 496.18 402.67 +23.22% 462.81 +7.21% Operating Income 437.98 543.17 -19.37% 450.75 -2.83% Net Income Before Taxes 200.46 328.28 -38.94% 267.72 -25.12% Net Income 178.76 283.41 -36.93% 234.04 -23.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.87 2.23 -16.23% 2.34 -20.31%