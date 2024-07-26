Embassy Office Parks REIT Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 23.62% YOY

Embassy Office Parks REIT Q1 Results Live : Embassy Office Parks REIT declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 2.25% & the profit decreased by 23.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.24% and the profit decreased by 36.93%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 100.02% q-o-q & increased by 9.96% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 19.37% q-o-q & decreased by 2.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.87 for Q1 which decreased by 20.31% Y-o-Y.
Embassy Office Parks REIT has delivered 1.59% return in the last 1 week, 5.85% return in last 6 months and 14.02% YTD return.
Currently the Embassy Office Parks REIT has a market cap of ₹35089.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹399 & ₹284 respectively.
As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Embassy Office Parks REIT Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|934.15
|945.85
|-1.24%
|913.56
|+2.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|113.25
|56.62
|+100.02%
|102.99
|+9.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|80.53
|79.94
|+0.73%
|79.85
|+0.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|496.18
|402.67
|+23.22%
|462.81
|+7.21%
|Operating Income
|437.98
|543.17
|-19.37%
|450.75
|-2.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|200.46
|328.28
|-38.94%
|267.72
|-25.12%
|Net Income
|178.76
|283.41
|-36.93%
|234.04
|-23.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.87
|2.23
|-16.23%
|2.34
|-20.31%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹178.76Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹934.15Cr
