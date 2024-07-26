Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Embassy Office Parks REIT Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 23.62% YOY

Embassy Office Parks REIT Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 23.62% YOY

Livemint

Embassy Office Parks REIT Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.25% YoY & profit decreased by 23.62% YoY

Embassy Office Parks REIT Q1 Results Live

Embassy Office Parks REIT Q1 Results Live : Embassy Office Parks REIT declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 2.25% & the profit decreased by 23.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.24% and the profit decreased by 36.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 100.02% q-o-q & increased by 9.96% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was down by 19.37% q-o-q & decreased by 2.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.87 for Q1 which decreased by 20.31% Y-o-Y.

Embassy Office Parks REIT has delivered 1.59% return in the last 1 week, 5.85% return in last 6 months and 14.02% YTD return.

Currently the Embassy Office Parks REIT has a market cap of 35089.13 Cr and 52wk high/low of 399 & 284 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Embassy Office Parks REIT Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue934.15945.85-1.24%913.56+2.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total113.2556.62+100.02%102.99+9.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization80.5379.94+0.73%79.85+0.84%
Total Operating Expense496.18402.67+23.22%462.81+7.21%
Operating Income437.98543.17-19.37%450.75-2.83%
Net Income Before Taxes200.46328.28-38.94%267.72-25.12%
Net Income178.76283.41-36.93%234.04-23.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.872.23-16.23%2.34-20.31%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹178.76Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹934.15Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.