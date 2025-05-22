Emcure Pharmaceuticals to expand gynaecology, derma portfolio for India market in FY26

Pune-headquartered Emcure Pharmaceuticals plans to expand its gynaecology and dermatology product portfolio for the Indian market in FY26, the company’s top executive said on Thursday.

“In women’s health, we launched a portfolio of products in the menopause and PCOS segment [in FY25],” the company’s CEO and managing director Satish Mehta told investors in a post-earnings call. “We are also in the process of deepening our presence in the gynaecology segment with further launches in FY26,” he added.

The firm, which was listed on the stock exchanges in July 2024, reported a profit after tax of ₹197 crore in Q4FY25, up 63% year-on-year. Revenue rose 19.5% YoY to ₹2,116 crore.

The revenue growth was driven by 24.8% growth in its domestic business, and 15.6% growth in its international business, Mehta said.

“In Q4, we had a strong performance from our domestic business, which was led by women’s health and cardio and aided by dermatology,” Mehta said.

The company’s international business, which includes Canada, Europe and rest of the world (RoW) markets, grew 15.6%.

“The key to success is execution and also the focus will be on improving our profitability,” Mehta told investors in the call, referring to the company’s FY26 outlook. The company is aiming for a revenue growth of 13-14% in FY26, with about 150 bps margin improvement.

Portfolio expansion Besides launching products in the menopause and PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) segment last fiscal year, Emcure sharpened its focus in the dermatology segment with the launch of its subsidiary, Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals. It launched two products focused on cosmetic skincare, a skin-tightening product and a urea-based moisturiser.

“Further pipeline of products will augment our basket of products over the next 12 months,” Mehta said, adding that the company is also seeing a lot of collaboration opportunities for its derma business.

Emcure also integrated Sanofi’s cardiology portfolio into its business for the Indian market. “Happy to inform that restructuring of our cardio-diabetic business is complete and we saw a return to normalization during the quarter. We expect this restructuring to drive growth going forward,” said Mehta.

Emcure is also in the race for the first-wave of launches of weight-loss drug semaglutide in India next year, and said it is on track for the launch.

Going forward, the company will focus on complex injectables, biosimilars and new drug delivery routes for existing molecules, Mehta said.