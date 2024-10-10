Emerald Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.81% YoY

Emerald Finance Q2 Results Live : Emerald Finance declared their Q2 results on 08 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a significant decrease in revenue, which fell by 16.94% year-over-year. However, the profit showed a positive trend, increasing by 13.81% compared to the same period last year.

In a quarter-over-quarter comparison, Emerald Finance experienced a notable recovery, with revenue growing by 13.84% and profit increasing by 20.13%. This rebound indicates a potential turnaround in the company's financial health following the previous quarter's challenges.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 3.05% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 19.51% year-over-year. This rise in expenses may have contributed to the challenges faced in revenue generation, despite the increase in profitability.

Operating income showed a strong performance, up by 20.16% quarter-over-quarter and 14.34% year-over-year. This suggests that Emerald Finance has managed to improve its operational efficiency even in the face of declining revenue.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.63, marking a 4.38% increase year-over-year. This slight rise in EPS reflects the company’s ability to enhance profit margins despite the revenue decline.

Emerald Finance Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5 4.39 +13.84% 6.02 -16.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.98 0.95 +3.05% 0.82 +19.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 2.26 2.11 +7.01% 3.62 -37.63% Operating Income 2.74 2.28 +20.16% 2.4 +14.34% Net Income Before Taxes 2.75 2.29 +20.13% 2.42 +13.81% Net Income 2.06 1.71 +20.13% 1.81 +13.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.63 0.57 +10.56% 0.6 +4.38%