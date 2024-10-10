Emerald Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.81% YoY

Emerald Finance Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 16.94% YoY & profit increased by 13.81% YoY.

Published10 Oct 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Emerald Finance Q2 Results Live
Emerald Finance Q2 Results Live

Emerald Finance Q2 Results Live : Emerald Finance declared their Q2 results on 08 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a significant decrease in revenue, which fell by 16.94% year-over-year. However, the profit showed a positive trend, increasing by 13.81% compared to the same period last year.

In a quarter-over-quarter comparison, Emerald Finance experienced a notable recovery, with revenue growing by 13.84% and profit increasing by 20.13%. This rebound indicates a potential turnaround in the company's financial health following the previous quarter's challenges.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 3.05% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 19.51% year-over-year. This rise in expenses may have contributed to the challenges faced in revenue generation, despite the increase in profitability.

Operating income showed a strong performance, up by 20.16% quarter-over-quarter and 14.34% year-over-year. This suggests that Emerald Finance has managed to improve its operational efficiency even in the face of declining revenue.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.63, marking a 4.38% increase year-over-year. This slight rise in EPS reflects the company’s ability to enhance profit margins despite the revenue decline.

Emerald Finance Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue54.39+13.84%6.02-16.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.980.95+3.05%0.82+19.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense2.262.11+7.01%3.62-37.63%
Operating Income2.742.28+20.16%2.4+14.34%
Net Income Before Taxes2.752.29+20.13%2.42+13.81%
Net Income2.061.71+20.13%1.81+13.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.630.57+10.56%0.6+4.38%
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 11:05 AM IST
