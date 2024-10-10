Emerald Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.81% YoY

Emerald Finance Q2 Results Live : Emerald Finance declared their Q2 results on 08 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company reported a significant decrease in revenue, which fell by 16.94% year-over-year. However, the profit showed a positive trend, increasing by 13.81% compared to the same period last year.
In a quarter-over-quarter comparison, Emerald Finance experienced a notable recovery, with revenue growing by 13.84% and profit increasing by 20.13%. This rebound indicates a potential turnaround in the company's financial health following the previous quarter's challenges.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 3.05% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 19.51% year-over-year. This rise in expenses may have contributed to the challenges faced in revenue generation, despite the increase in profitability.
Operating income showed a strong performance, up by 20.16% quarter-over-quarter and 14.34% year-over-year. This suggests that Emerald Finance has managed to improve its operational efficiency even in the face of declining revenue.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.63, marking a 4.38% increase year-over-year. This slight rise in EPS reflects the company’s ability to enhance profit margins despite the revenue decline.
Emerald Finance Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5
|4.39
|+13.84%
|6.02
|-16.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.98
|0.95
|+3.05%
|0.82
|+19.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.26
|2.11
|+7.01%
|3.62
|-37.63%
|Operating Income
|2.74
|2.28
|+20.16%
|2.4
|+14.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.75
|2.29
|+20.13%
|2.42
|+13.81%
|Net Income
|2.06
|1.71
|+20.13%
|1.81
|+13.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.63
|0.57
|+10.56%
|0.6
|+4.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.06Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹5Cr
