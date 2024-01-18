Emerald Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.43% YoY

Emerald Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 12.19% & the profit increased by 7.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 43.27% and the profit decreased by 33.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 48.95% q-o-q & increased by 76.79% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 33% q-o-q & increased by 7.06% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.4 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.38% Y-o-Y.
Emerald Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.42
|6.02
|-43.27%
|3.05
|+12.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.42
|0.82
|-48.95%
|0.24
|+76.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-�%
|0
|-�%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.81
|3.62
|-50.07%
|1.54
|+17.18%
|Operating Income
|1.61
|2.4
|-33%
|1.5
|+7.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.61
|2.42
|-33.21%
|1.5
|+7.42%
|Net Income
|1.21
|1.81
|-33.21%
|1.12
|+7.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.4
|0.6
|-33.32%
|0.37
|+7.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.21Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3.42Cr
