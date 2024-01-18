Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Emerald Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.43% YoY

Emerald Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.43% YoY

Emerald Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 12.19% YoY & Profit Increased by 7.43% YoY

Emerald Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 12.19% & the profit increased by 7.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 43.27% and the profit decreased by 33.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 48.95% q-o-q & increased by 76.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 33% q-o-q & increased by 7.06% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.4 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.38% Y-o-Y.

Emerald Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.426.02-43.27%3.05+12.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.420.82-48.95%0.24+76.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-�%0-�%
Total Operating Expense1.813.62-50.07%1.54+17.18%
Operating Income1.612.4-33%1.5+7.06%
Net Income Before Taxes1.612.42-33.21%1.5+7.42%
Net Income1.211.81-33.21%1.12+7.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.40.6-33.32%0.37+7.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.21Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.42Cr

