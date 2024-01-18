Emerald Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.43% YoY

Emerald Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 12.19% & the profit increased by 7.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 43.27% and the profit decreased by 33.21%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 48.95% q-o-q & increased by 76.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 33% q-o-q & increased by 7.06% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.4 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.38% Y-o-Y.

Emerald Finance Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.42 6.02 -43.27% 3.05 +12.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.42 0.82 -48.95% 0.24 +76.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -�% 0 -�% Total Operating Expense 1.81 3.62 -50.07% 1.54 +17.18% Operating Income 1.61 2.4 -33% 1.5 +7.06% Net Income Before Taxes 1.61 2.42 -33.21% 1.5 +7.42% Net Income 1.21 1.81 -33.21% 1.12 +7.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.4 0.6 -33.32% 0.37 +7.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.21Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3.42Cr

