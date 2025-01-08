Emerald Finance Q3 Results 2025:Emerald Finance declared their Q3 results on 06 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 67.53% & the profit increased by 105.38% YoY. Profit at ₹2.48 crore and revenue at ₹5.72 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.42% and the profit increased by 20.53%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.04% q-o-q & increased by 134.23% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 20.22% q-o-q & increased by 105.16% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is ₹0.73 for Q3, which increased by 82.96% Y-o-Y.
Emerald Finance has delivered -1.55% return in the last 1 week, 155.46% return in last 6 months and -1.55% YTD return.
Currently, Emerald Finance has a market cap of ₹418.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹137.55 & ₹22.65 respectively.
Emerald Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5.72
|5
|+14.42%
|3.42
|+67.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.98
|0.98
|+0.04%
|0.42
|+134.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.43
|2.26
|+7.38%
|1.81
|+34.12%
|Operating Income
|3.3
|2.74
|+20.22%
|1.61
|+105.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.31
|2.75
|+20.53%
|1.61
|+105.38%
|Net Income
|2.48
|2.06
|+20.53%
|1.21
|+105.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.73
|0.63
|+16.88%
|0.4
|+82.96%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.