Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Emerald Finance Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 105.38% YOY, profit at 2.48 crore and revenue at 5.72 crore

Emerald Finance Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 105.38% YOY, profit at ₹2.48 crore and revenue at ₹5.72 crore

Livemint

Emerald Finance Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 67.53% YoY & profit increased by 105.38% YoY, profit at 2.48 crore and revenue at 5.72 crore.

Emerald Finance Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025

Emerald Finance Q3 Results 2025:Emerald Finance declared their Q3 results on 06 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 67.53% & the profit increased by 105.38% YoY. Profit at 2.48 crore and revenue at 5.72 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.42% and the profit increased by 20.53%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.04% q-o-q & increased by 134.23% Y-o-Y.

Emerald Finance Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 20.22% q-o-q & increased by 105.16% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is 0.73 for Q3, which increased by 82.96% Y-o-Y.

Emerald Finance has delivered -1.55% return in the last 1 week, 155.46% return in last 6 months and -1.55% YTD return.

Currently, Emerald Finance has a market cap of 418.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of 137.55 & 22.65 respectively.

Emerald Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.725+14.42%3.42+67.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.980.98+0.04%0.42+134.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense2.432.26+7.38%1.81+34.12%
Operating Income3.32.74+20.22%1.61+105.16%
Net Income Before Taxes3.312.75+20.53%1.61+105.38%
Net Income2.482.06+20.53%1.21+105.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.730.63+16.88%0.4+82.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.48Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹5.72Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.