Emerald Finance Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 105.38% YOY, profit at ₹2.48 crore and revenue at ₹5.72 crore

Emerald Finance Q3 Results 2025:Emerald Finance declared their Q3 results on 06 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 67.53% & the profit increased by 105.38% YoY. Profit at ₹2.48 crore and revenue at ₹5.72 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.42% and the profit increased by 20.53%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.04% q-o-q & increased by 134.23% Y-o-Y.

Emerald Finance Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 20.22% q-o-q & increased by 105.16% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is ₹0.73 for Q3, which increased by 82.96% Y-o-Y.

Emerald Finance has delivered -1.55% return in the last 1 week, 155.46% return in last 6 months and -1.55% YTD return.

Currently, Emerald Finance has a market cap of ₹418.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹137.55 & ₹22.65 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Emerald Finance Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.72 5 +14.42% 3.42 +67.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.98 0.98 +0.04% 0.42 +134.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 2.43 2.26 +7.38% 1.81 +34.12% Operating Income 3.3 2.74 +20.22% 1.61 +105.16% Net Income Before Taxes 3.31 2.75 +20.53% 1.61 +105.38% Net Income 2.48 2.06 +20.53% 1.21 +105.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.73 0.63 +16.88% 0.4 +82.96%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.48Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹5.72Cr

