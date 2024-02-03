Emkay Global Financial Services Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 40.21% YOY
Emkay Global Financial Services Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 63.8% YoY & profit increased by 40.21% YoY
Emkay Global Financial Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 63.8% & the profit increased by 40.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.19% and the profit increased by 32.19%.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message