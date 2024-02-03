Emkay Global Financial Services Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 40.21% YOY

Emkay Global Financial Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 63.8% & the profit increased by 40.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.19% and the profit increased by 32.19%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.58% q-o-q & increased by 24.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 215.05% q-o-q & increased by 80.71% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.97 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 39.45% Y-o-Y.

Emkay Global Financial Services Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 65.36 66.82 -2.19% 39.9 +63.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 37.27 37.06 +0.58% 29.9 +24.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.68 2.08 +28.78% 2.44 +9.79% Total Operating Expense 67.37 65.06 +3.55% 50.37 +33.77% Operating Income -2.02 1.75 -215.05% -10.47 +80.71% Net Income Before Taxes 14.74 11.95 +23.31% 4.67 +215.4% Net Income 12.26 9.27 +32.19% 8.74 +40.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.97 3.78 +31.67% 3.57 +39.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹12.26Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹65.36Cr

