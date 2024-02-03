Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Emkay Global Financial Services Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 40.21% YOY

Emkay Global Financial Services Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 40.21% YOY

Livemint

Emkay Global Financial Services Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 63.8% YoY & profit increased by 40.21% YoY

Emkay Global Financial Services Q3 FY24 Results Live

Emkay Global Financial Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 63.8% & the profit increased by 40.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.19% and the profit increased by 32.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.58% q-o-q & increased by 24.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 215.05% q-o-q & increased by 80.71% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.97 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 39.45% Y-o-Y.

Emkay Global Financial Services Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue65.3666.82-2.19%39.9+63.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total37.2737.06+0.58%29.9+24.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.682.08+28.78%2.44+9.79%
Total Operating Expense67.3765.06+3.55%50.37+33.77%
Operating Income-2.021.75-215.05%-10.47+80.71%
Net Income Before Taxes14.7411.95+23.31%4.67+215.4%
Net Income12.269.27+32.19%8.74+40.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.973.78+31.67%3.57+39.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12.26Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹65.36Cr

