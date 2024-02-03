Emkay Global Financial Services Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 40.21% YOY

Emkay Global Financial Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 63.8% & the profit increased by 40.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.19% and the profit increased by 32.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.58% q-o-q & increased by 24.66% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 215.05% q-o-q & increased by 80.71% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.97 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 39.45% Y-o-Y.
Emkay Global Financial Services Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|65.36
|66.82
|-2.19%
|39.9
|+63.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|37.27
|37.06
|+0.58%
|29.9
|+24.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.68
|2.08
|+28.78%
|2.44
|+9.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|67.37
|65.06
|+3.55%
|50.37
|+33.77%
|Operating Income
|-2.02
|1.75
|-215.05%
|-10.47
|+80.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|14.74
|11.95
|+23.31%
|4.67
|+215.4%
|Net Income
|12.26
|9.27
|+32.19%
|8.74
|+40.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.97
|3.78
|+31.67%
|3.57
|+39.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹12.26Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹65.36Cr
