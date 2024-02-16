Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Emmbi Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 125.38% YoY

Emmbi Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 125.38% YoY

Livemint

Emmbi Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 18.06% YoY & profit increased by 125.38% YoY

Emmbi Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Emmbi Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 18.06% & the profit increased by 125.38% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.9% and the profit increased by 46.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.6% q-o-q & increased by 3.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.61% q-o-q & increased by 20.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.34 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 123.38% Y-o-Y.

Emmbi Industries has delivered -1.82% return in the last 1 week, 40.49% return in the last 6 months, and 13.89% YTD return.

Currently, Emmbi Industries has a market cap of 209.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of 138.8 & 73.2 respectively.

Emmbi Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue90.3795.03-4.9%76.55+18.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.644.57+1.6%4.48+3.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.812.69+4.53%2.51+12.07%
Total Operating Expense83.6988.24-5.16%71.02+17.84%
Operating Income6.686.79-1.61%5.53+20.88%
Net Income Before Taxes2.412.57-6.53%1.61+49.66%
Net Income2.371.61+46.99%1.05+125.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.340.91+47.29%0.6+123.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.37Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹90.37Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.