Emmbi Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 125.38% YoY

Emmbi Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 18.06% & the profit increased by 125.38% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.9% and the profit increased by 46.99%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.6% q-o-q & increased by 3.66% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1.61% q-o-q & increased by 20.88% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.34 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 123.38% Y-o-Y.
Emmbi Industries has delivered -1.82% return in the last 1 week, 40.49% return in the last 6 months, and 13.89% YTD return.
Currently, Emmbi Industries has a market cap of ₹209.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹138.8 & ₹73.2 respectively.
Emmbi Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|90.37
|95.03
|-4.9%
|76.55
|+18.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.64
|4.57
|+1.6%
|4.48
|+3.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.81
|2.69
|+4.53%
|2.51
|+12.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|83.69
|88.24
|-5.16%
|71.02
|+17.84%
|Operating Income
|6.68
|6.79
|-1.61%
|5.53
|+20.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.41
|2.57
|-6.53%
|1.61
|+49.66%
|Net Income
|2.37
|1.61
|+46.99%
|1.05
|+125.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.34
|0.91
|+47.29%
|0.6
|+123.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.37Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹90.37Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!