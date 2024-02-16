Emmbi Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 125.38% YoY

Emmbi Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 18.06% & the profit increased by 125.38% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.9% and the profit increased by 46.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.6% q-o-q & increased by 3.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.61% q-o-q & increased by 20.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.34 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 123.38% Y-o-Y.

Emmbi Industries has delivered -1.82% return in the last 1 week, 40.49% return in the last 6 months, and 13.89% YTD return.

Currently, Emmbi Industries has a market cap of ₹209.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹138.8 & ₹73.2 respectively.

Emmbi Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 90.37 95.03 -4.9% 76.55 +18.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.64 4.57 +1.6% 4.48 +3.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.81 2.69 +4.53% 2.51 +12.07% Total Operating Expense 83.69 88.24 -5.16% 71.02 +17.84% Operating Income 6.68 6.79 -1.61% 5.53 +20.88% Net Income Before Taxes 2.41 2.57 -6.53% 1.61 +49.66% Net Income 2.37 1.61 +46.99% 1.05 +125.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.34 0.91 +47.29% 0.6 +123.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.37Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹90.37Cr

