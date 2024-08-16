Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 62.11% YOY

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 16.99% YoY & profit increased by 62.11% YoY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Q1 Results Live
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Q1 Results Live

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Q1 Results Live : Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant topline growth of 16.99% year-on-year, and an impressive profit increase of 62.11% YoY. The revenue for the quarter rose to 20.42 Cr, reflecting the company's robust performance in the biotech and nutrition sectors.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.18% while the profit saw a substantial decline of 75.85%. This quarter-on-quarter drop in profit indicates a possible increase in operational costs or a one-time expense impacting the bottom line.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 5.02% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 4.63% year-on-year. This suggests an efficient cost management strategy in the short term while addressing the increased expenses over the past year.

Operating income for Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition improved by 28.28% compared to the previous quarter but showed a slight decrease of 0.47% on a year-on-year basis. This marginal yearly decline could be attributed to various market and operational factors.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.18, marking a 63.64% increase year-on-year. This significant rise in EPS indicates better profitability and value creation for shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition has delivered a -2.99% return over the last week, a 43.48% return in the last six months, and an impressive 53% return year-to-date. These figures highlight the stock's strong performance and market confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Currently, Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition boasts a market capitalization of 20.42 Cr, with a 52-week high and low of 54 and 21.1, respectively. These metrics provide a comprehensive view of the company's market positioning and potential for future growth.

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.080.08+5.18%0.07+16.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.230.25-5.02%0.22+4.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02-0%0.02-0%
Total Operating Expense0.380.49-23.16%0.37+3.53%
Operating Income-0.3-0.42+28.28%-0.3-0.47%
Net Income Before Taxes0.160.07+137.48%0.16-0.63%
Net Income0.090.37-75.85%0.05+62.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.180.71-74.65%0.11+63.64%
FAQs
₹0.09Cr
₹0.08Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:04 AM IST
