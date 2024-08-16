Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 62.11% YOY

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Q1 Results Live : Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant topline growth of 16.99% year-on-year, and an impressive profit increase of 62.11% YoY. The revenue for the quarter rose to ₹20.42 Cr, reflecting the company's robust performance in the biotech and nutrition sectors.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.18% while the profit saw a substantial decline of 75.85%. This quarter-on-quarter drop in profit indicates a possible increase in operational costs or a one-time expense impacting the bottom line.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 5.02% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 4.63% year-on-year. This suggests an efficient cost management strategy in the short term while addressing the increased expenses over the past year.

Operating income for Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition improved by 28.28% compared to the previous quarter but showed a slight decrease of 0.47% on a year-on-year basis. This marginal yearly decline could be attributed to various market and operational factors.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.18, marking a 63.64% increase year-on-year. This significant rise in EPS indicates better profitability and value creation for shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition has delivered a -2.99% return over the last week, a 43.48% return in the last six months, and an impressive 53% return year-to-date. These figures highlight the stock's strong performance and market confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Currently, Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition boasts a market capitalization of ₹20.42 Cr, with a 52-week high and low of ₹54 and ₹21.1, respectively. These metrics provide a comprehensive view of the company's market positioning and potential for future growth.

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.08 0.08 +5.18% 0.07 +16.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.23 0.25 -5.02% 0.22 +4.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.02 -0% 0.02 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.38 0.49 -23.16% 0.37 +3.53% Operating Income -0.3 -0.42 +28.28% -0.3 -0.47% Net Income Before Taxes 0.16 0.07 +137.48% 0.16 -0.63% Net Income 0.09 0.37 -75.85% 0.05 +62.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.18 0.71 -74.65% 0.11 +63.64%